NYC lawmakers propose vehicle device that would force drivers to slow down

State senator Andrew Gounardes and assembly woman Emily Gallagher have proposed a new bill that would install "speed limiters" in vehicles.

Drivers caught speeding with six or more violations in a year would have the device installed, ensuring that they could not exceed the speed limit by more than five miles per hour.

Currently, the speed limit in the city is 25 miles per hour, so these devices wouldn’t allow drivers to go faster than 30 miles an hour.

It’s similar to devices installed for drivers were arrested for drunk driving.

"…We're not trying to penalize folks, we're just going to say if you're going to continue to drive on our streets you gotta do it within the speed limit," — State Senator Andrew Gounardes via News 12

The Brooklyn lawmakers that are introducing the bill say that speeding in the city is a major public safety issue.

These limiters would remain installed in the vehicles for one year.

The new legislation would also apply to those who have 11 or more points on their license in 18 months.