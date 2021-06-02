NYC launching in-school vaccination program at 4 Bronx schools

Beginning Friday, New York City will open new vaccination sites inside of four schools in the Bronx, as part of a pilot program to reach more children between the ages of 12 and 17.

According to Mayor Bill de Blasio, so far, 118,000 New York City adolescents between the ages of 12 and 17 have received at least one dose of the vaccine, which makes up roughly 23% of the city's population in that age range. Nationally, just 20% of adolescents in that age range have received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to the CDC.

"It's going to be a way to reach a lot of young people quickly," de Blasio said.

While the city would not say which four Bronx schools would be the first sites, de Blasio did say that the focus would be on middle schools and that they plan to expand the program across all five boroughs in the coming weeks.

"We will move to a number of schools, we are going to see if we stay multiple days or one day," de Blasio said.

With just a few weeks left in the school year, de Blasio says he wants to move the program along quickly, however, the city will continue to bring vaccinations to children by hosting youth vaccination block parties throughout the five boroughs.

