NYC Mayor Adams establishes economic council with Israel

New York City Mayor Eric Adams and Israeli Minister of Economy and Industry Nir Barkat signed a Declaration of Intent establishing the New York City–Israel Economic Council.

New York City–Israel Economic Council

What we know:

The New York City–Israel Economic Council is a joint initiative to strengthen economic ties and promote innovation between the two governments.

The council will facilitate business partnerships between New York City and Israeli companies, and support Israeli businesses looking to establish a presence in New York City.

"Today’s announcement of a Declaration of Intent reflects a proud tradition of New York City mayors collaborating with Israel," Adams said at The Jerusalem Post Annual Conference in New York City.

The initiative is being spearheaded by the Mayor's Office for International Affairs.

The council will meet regularly to discuss partnerships in economic development, emergency management, education and technology.

Adams mayoral campaign to ‘EndAntisemitism’

Mayor Eric Adams is petitioning to appear on two new ballot lines for the upcoming general election, one of which being "EndAntiSemitism."

Adams established the Mayor's Office to Combat Antisemitism on May 13. The mayor also marched in the Israel Day Parade this year.