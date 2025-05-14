NYC Mayor Adams establishes Mayor's Office to Combat Antisemitism

article

Amidst a significant rise in antisemitic hate crimes, specifically in the city, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has established the Mayor’s Office to Combat Antisemitism.

Antisemitism on the rise in NYC

What we know:

In 2023, 44 percent of all recorded hate crime incidents and 88 percent of religious-based hate crimes targeted Jewish victims, according to a report issued by New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

The report also notes that hate crimes against Jewish New Yorkers rose by 89 percent between 2018 and 2023.

The Anti-Defamation League reported that the state with the highest levels of antisemitic incidents in 2024 was New York, sitting at 1,437.

City officials responding

This office is the first of its kind established in a major city in the United States, Adams' office reports, but it is not New York's first attempt to combat antisemitism.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul addressed the rise in hate crimes in the state last year by introducing legislation to expand eligibility for hate crime prosecution.

The proposal included creating the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit and launching a new hotline (844-NO-2-HATE) and online form to report hate and bias incidents.

The New York City Office for the Prevention of Hate Crimes office launched in 2019.