Israel Day Parade 2025: Watch live here
NEW YORK CITY - The annual Israel Day Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. today, May 18, and will traverse Fifth Avenue from East 62nd to East 74th Street. You can watch the parade live here.
Israel Day Parade
The Israel Day Parade, also referred to as the Celebrate Israel Parade or The Salute to Israel Parade, was first held in 1964 to celebrate the creation of the state of Israel, though its route was far shorter. The first official parade took place one year later, and set the precedent of marching along Fifth Avenue.
This year's parade will commemorate Israel's 77th anniversary. The theme for this year is "Hatikvah," meaning "the hope," which is the title of Israel's national anthem.
The route takes about 45 minutes to walk, and the parade typically features various organizations and institutions.
Parade route and viewing areas
Viewing areas will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis; access points will be located at East 61st, 63rd, 66th, 70th and 73rd streets off of Madison Avenue. Pedestrians will only be able to cross Fifth Avenue at East 51st, 59th and 79th streets once the parade begins.
The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the New York Police Department:
Formation:
- 5th Avenue between 52nd Street and 55th Street
- 52nd Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 53rd Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
- 54th Street between Park Avenue and 7th Avenue
- 55th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue
Route:
- 5th Avenue between 74th Street and 55th Street
- 60th Street & 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
Dispersal:
- 5th Avenue between 79th Street and 74th Street
- 78th – 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 73rd -76th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- 78th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue
- 72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
- 69th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
- 77th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue
- 64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
Festival:
- 63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue
MTA buses that travel along the route will be rerouted down Second Avenue.
Security
NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch discussed security for the parade at a briefing last Friday, May 16.
"The NYPD has been preparing for this event for months," Tisch said. "We've worked closely with parade organizers, elected officials, faith leaders, and our local, state and federal partners on a comprehensive security plan."
The NYPD will be employing metal detectors to screen all attendees, and spectators will not have access to the parade route from Central Park.
Certain items, such as backpacks and coolers, will not be permitted in the spectator areas. The full list can be found here.
People of interest in attendance
New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James have been spotted marching in the parade, along with other city officials.
New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo was also seen marching in the parade.
The Source: This article includes reporting from a briefing given by the New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch, as well as an announcement from the New York City Department of Transportation.