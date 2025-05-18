Israel Day Parade 2025: Watch live here

The Brief The 2025 Israel Day Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. today. The parade will be streamed here from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. You can watch the parade live here on FOX 5 NY.



The annual Israel Day Parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. today, May 18, and will traverse Fifth Avenue from East 62nd to East 74th Street. You can watch the parade live here.

Israel Day Parade

The Israel Day Parade, also referred to as the Celebrate Israel Parade or The Salute to Israel Parade, was first held in 1964 to celebrate the creation of the state of Israel, though its route was far shorter. The first official parade took place one year later, and set the precedent of marching along Fifth Avenue.

This year's parade will commemorate Israel's 77th anniversary. The theme for this year is "Hatikvah," meaning "the hope," which is the title of Israel's national anthem.

The route takes about 45 minutes to walk, and the parade typically features various organizations and institutions.

"We will not tolerate any attempts to disrupt this event or endanger those who come to celebrate." — New York Police Department Commissioner Jessica Tisch

Parade route and viewing areas

Viewing areas will be filled on a first-come, first-serve basis; access points will be located at East 61st, 63rd, 66th, 70th and 73rd streets off of Madison Avenue. Pedestrians will only be able to cross Fifth Avenue at East 51st, 59th and 79th streets once the parade begins.

The following streets will be closed at the discretion of the New York Police Department:

Formation:

5th Avenue between 52nd Street and 55th Street

52nd Street between Madison Avenue and 6th Avenue

53rd Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

54th Street between Park Avenue and 7th Avenue

55th Street between Park Avenue and 6th Avenue

Route:

5th Avenue between 74th Street and 55th Street

60th Street & 62nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Dispersal:

5th Avenue between 79th Street and 74th Street

78th – 74th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

73rd -76th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

78th Street between Madison Avenue and Lexington Avenue

72nd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

70th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

69th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

77th Street between Madison Avenue and Park Avenue

64th Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

Festival:

63rd Street between 5th Avenue and Madison Avenue

MTA buses that travel along the route will be rerouted down Second Avenue.

Security

NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch discussed security for the parade at a briefing last Friday, May 16.

"The NYPD has been preparing for this event for months," Tisch said. "We've worked closely with parade organizers, elected officials, faith leaders, and our local, state and federal partners on a comprehensive security plan."

The NYPD will be employing metal detectors to screen all attendees, and spectators will not have access to the parade route from Central Park.

Certain items, such as backpacks and coolers, will not be permitted in the spectator areas. The full list can be found here.

People of interest in attendance

New York Governor Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Eric Adams and New York Attorney General Letitia James have been spotted marching in the parade, along with other city officials.

New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo was also seen marching in the parade.