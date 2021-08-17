Vaccine boosters available to immunocompromised New Yorkers

New York City is opening about 100 pop-up vaccine sites outside of businesses and is now offering a vaccine booster to people whose immune system is moderately to severely compromised.

"People who are 12 years of age or older, have a condition or are taking medications or treatments that moderately or severely weakens their immune system, and received either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine are eligible for a third dose," the city's Health Department states in a fact sheet.

That means a third dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine is available to New Yorkers who have a weakened immune system, such as due to active treatment for cancer, having received an organ transplant and taking immunosuppressive therapy, having received a stem cell transplant within the past two years, having a moderate or severe primary immunodeficiency, and more.

"The recommendation is based on studies that show that the vaccines do not work as well for some people with immunocompromising conditions as compared to people without such conditions," the Health Department states. "You should discuss getting a third dose with your doctor. Your doctor will consider your medical conditions, treatment being received, risk of infection, and other factors."

Health authorities are recommending that people with a weakened immune system get their third shot at least four weeks after the second dose.

New York City's indoor vaccine mandate went into effect on Tuesday. The city is teaming up with restaurants, gyms, and entertainment venues to host the pop-up vaccine sites.

Federal health experts are expected to soon officially recommend COVID-19 boosters for all Americans about eight months after their previous dose. The city's health officials said they will be ready to administer those doses when the feds make it official.

"They will rely on the infrastructure that we have built up over the last several months and particularly the health care infrastructure," Dr. Dave Chokshi. "Those are the hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, as well as the additional city sites and mobile options and in-home vaccination that we've built up over the last few months."

