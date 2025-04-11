Hudson River helicopter crash kills family of 5, pilot: 'It was his birthday today'

The Brief A NYC tourist helicopter appeared to fall apart midair Thursday and crash into the Hudson River, killing a family of five visiting from Spain. The pilot was also killed. Witnesses described seeing the helicopter "falling apart" in midair, with the tail and propeller coming off. Over the years in NYC, there have been multiple helicopter crashes, including a collision between a plane and a tourist helicopter over the Hudson River in 2009 that killed nine people.



A New York City tourist helicopter appeared to fall apart midair on Thursday afternoon and crash into the Hudson River, killing a family of three children and two adults visiting from Spain. The pilot was also killed.

Witnesses described seeing the helicopter "falling apart" in midair, with the tail and propeller coming off. There were also reports of the propeller spinning without the aircraft as it fell.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES - APRIL 10: Emergency crews pull wreckage of the helicopter out from the Hudson River after it crashed into the Hudson River near lower Manhattan, on April 10, 2025 in New York, United States. All 6 passengers dead from helico Expand

"The propeller just exploded and scattered, right," one witness said. "After that, we saw the plane just spiraling down like, going from left to right, like that, and we were like, ‘Oh my God.’"

Victims of helicopter crash

What we know:

Agustin Escobar, a Siemens executive from Spain, was one of the victims, along with his wife, Mercè Camprubí Montal, a global manager at an energy technology company, according to the Associated Press.

Escobar worked for the tech company Siemens for more than 27 years, most recently as global CEO for rail infrastructure at Siemens Mobility, according to his LinkedIn account. Meanwhile, Camprubí Montal worked in Barcelona, for energy technology company Siemens Energy for about seven years, including as its global commercialization manager and as a digitalization manager, according to her LinkedIn account.

"We are deeply saddened by the tragic helicopter crash in which Agustin Escobar and his family lost their lives. Our heartfelt condolences go out to all their loved ones," Siemens said in a statement early Friday.

What we don't know:

The identities of the children have not yet been officially released, but New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Friday morning on Good Day New York that their ages were 4, 8 and 10. He also said Friday, April 11, was the 8-year-old's birthday. The pilot has not been identified.

Photos posted on the helicopter company’s website showed the couple and their children smiling as they boarded just before the flight took off. The nature of the trip remains unclear, and further details are still being investigated.

Why did the helicopter crash?

Timeline:

According to NYPD Commissioner Jessica Tisch, the aircraft, a Bell 206 flying for New York Helicopters, took off from a Lower Manhattan heliport at 2:59 p.m. It flew along the Manhattan shoreline before losing control near Pier A Park in Hoboken at approximately 3:08 p.m.

ANKARA, TURKIYE - APRIL 11: An infographic titled "Helicopter crashes into Hudson River" created in Ankara, Turkiye on April 11, 2025. (Photo by Yasin Demirci/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Witness Bruce Wall described seeing the helicopter "falling apart" midair, with the tail and propeller detaching. The propeller continued spinning as the aircraft plummeted.

The only evidence at this point in the investigation is eyewitness accounts and bystander video, both of which suggest that the helicopter’s rotor blades – and maybe even the entire assembly – separated mid-flight, with catastrophic consequences.

"If that articulating head actually separated from the aircraft, the aircraft was doomed." — JP Tristani

Kyle Bailey, an aviation analyst, said it was "likely" that the separating rotor blades may have sliced off the aircraft’s tail boom. Such a scenario would have been unrecoverable, expert JP Tristani explained.

"If that articulating head actually separated from the aircraft, the aircraft was doomed. There's no possibility of that aircraft ever having made a normal type of landing. It was going to crash," Tristani said.

Debris floats in the water at the scene where a helicopter crashed in the Hudson River in Jersey City, New Jersey, US, on Thursday, April 10, 2025. A helicopter crashed into the Hudson River on Thursday, killing all on board, according to New York Ci Expand

He continued: "In this particular case though, when you throw a blade, one blade or the entire head, no, you're just a falling brick. You don't have a chance in hell."

Dig deeper:

According to The New York Times, New York Helicopter Charter has a history of past incidents.

In 2015, one of its aircraft apparently crashed while hovering just 20 feet off the ground after takeoff in northern New Jersey.

Police and firefighters work on the site after a helicopter crashed in the Hudson River on April 10, 2025 in Jersey City. (Photo by Andres Kudacki/Getty Images)

Two years earlier, another helicopter lost power during a sightseeing tour and was forced to make an emergency landing in the Hudson River near the Upper West Side.

What they're saying:

Michael Roth, CEO of NY Helicopter Tours, expressed his devastation, saying, "It’s devastation, I’m a father and a grandfather and to have children on there, I’m devastated. I’m absolutely devastated. And I haven’t seen anything like that in my 30 years in the helicopter business."

Deadly NYC helicopter accidents over the years

The backstory:

The skies over Manhattan are routinely filled with both planes and helicopters, both private recreational aircraft and commercial and tourist flights. Manhattan has several helipads that whisk business executives and others to destinations throughout the metropolitan area.

Over the years, there have been multiple crashes, including a collision between a plane and a tourist helicopter over the Hudson River in 2009 that killed nine people and the 2018 crash of a charter helicopter offering "open door" flights that went down into the East River, killing five people.

A helicopter is pulled from the East River on March 12, 2018 in New York City. Five people died after the helicopter made an emergency landing and flipped upside down on Sunday night, trapping the passengers inside. (Photo by James Devaney/Getty Imag Expand

A medical transport plane killed seven people when it plummeted into a Philadelphia neighborhood in January. That happened two days after an American Airlines jet and an Army helicopter collided in midair in Washington, D.C. — the deadliest U.S. air disaster in a generation.

Emergency workers surrounding New York Airways helicopter which crashed atop the Pan Am Building in May 1977, killing five people. (Photo by Sahm Doherty/Getty Images)

The crashes and other close calls have left some people worried about the safety of flying.