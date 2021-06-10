NYC herd immunity in jeopardy as 5 million vaccine goal not likely

Mayor Bill de Blasio is conceding that he will likely fall short of his initial goal of five million New Yorkers vaccinated by the end of June, but not by much. 4.3 million city dwellers have received at least one dose of the COVID vaccine - roughly 53% of the population.

The problem is, Mayor de Blasio says, certain communities are far more hesitant than others. In the Bronx, for example, just 43% of people living there have gotten a shot. "This is why we're going to go deeper and deeper into communities to spread the vaccination effort this month and all Summer long," the mayor said.

Vaccination busses are parked across the five boroughs very specifically. The city is placing mobile sites in areas where zipcode data shows the vaccination rate is significantly lower than it is statewide. Still, there aren't many takers.

On Wednesday, City Councilman Mark Levine announced a major expansion to the city's in-home vaccination program. Now all NYCHA residents 12 or older can get their shots right from their living rooms. Plus, all city employees - even those who are retired - can do the same. In-home vaccinations were previously only available to those over 75 or who have a disability.

While New York City may not be reaching its goal this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the state is ahead of schedule. "We are going to hit a 70% vaccination rate, we're going to hit it early," the governor said Wednesday, "were going to relax virtually all of the restrictions. Today, we're at 69.1%"