Man accused of killing NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller to be arraigned today

Guy Rivera, the man accused of shooting and killing NYPD Detective Jonathan Diller back in March, will be arraigned today in Queens Criminal Court.

Diller – a 31-year-old father, husband and three-year veteran of the force – was murdered after investigating a vehicle illegally parked at a bus stop in Far Rockaway. According to police, Rivera, 34, refused to step out of the car, pointed a gun at the officers and fired, police said.

The bullet struck Diller in the stomach, just beneath his bullet-proof vest. Diller's partner returned fire, wounding Rivera, who was taken to a hospital.

Rivera is charged with murder and gun possession. He faces up to life in prison without the possibility of parole if convicted. Diller's murder marked the first slaying of an NYPD officer in two years.

Meanwhile, Lindy Jones, the driver behind the wheel when Diller was shot and killed, was arraigned on an indictment last month charging him with criminal possession of a weapon.

According to authorities, a search warrant revealed there was a 9 mm pistol in the car’s glove compartment, which was in addition to the weapon used to shoot Diller.

The 41-year-old was arraigned on an indictment charging him with two counts each of criminal possession of a weapon. He was remanded in custody and ordered to return to court on June 12.

Jones faces up to 15 years in prison if convicted on the current charges, in addition to 15 years on a separate open weapon charge from April 2023.

Jonathan Diller GoFundMe

A GoFundMe organized to support Diller's family has since raised over $1 million.