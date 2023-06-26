$25M grant secured to install e-bike charging stations in NYCHA sites

Gustavo Ajche relies on his trusty e-bike to earn a living in the Big Apple.

"We use these e-bikes every day, and we work with this and now with these fires happening everywhere, people are scared." — Gustavo Ajche

Ajche joins thousands of delivery workers across the five boroughs who say they have no choice but to store— and charge— lithium-ion batteries in their homes.

"The workers put the batteries inside the house, so they have to charge the whole night," another worker mentioned.

Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced in a Sunday press conference that emergency funding is on the way from Capitol Hill.

"Just this year, lithium-ion batteries caused 108 fires across New York City that have killed 13 people," Gillibrand said.

"We have procured a grant that NYCHA will get $25 million in emergency money to prevent this." — Chuck Schumer

The money will be used to set up 173 e-bike charging stations at 53 NYCHA sites.

It comes from the U.S. Transportation Department’s "RAISE" grant program.

The latest tragedy unfolded at a first-floor e-bike repair shop on Madison Street in Manhattan when a fast-moving inferno killed four people and left two others critically injured.

Mayor Adams believes these are lethal consequences resulting from a lack of federal regulation.

"It really sent a strong call across the entire country because this problem's going to continue," he said.

In March, Adams passed a legislative package to ban the sale of unregulated batteries across the five boroughs.

Legislation that prohibits the sale of modified batteries is already active, but another law, which requires that batteries be UL-certified doesn’t take effect until September.