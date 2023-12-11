Heavy rain triggers NYC flooding, leads to partial closure of Queens' Belt Parkway

Heavy rain caused flooding on several roads across New York City, including the Belt Parkway, which was partially closed in Queens.

Sunday night, the wet weather closed the eastbound section of the highway due to high water under the 130th Ave. overpass. A police car forced cars off the roadway at Exit 24B in the Laurelton section.

Mayor Eric Adams urged New Yorkers to exercise caution.

"If you don't have to travel in your outdoors, please don't," Adams said. "Let the city employees do their job. We're gunna be moving around to different locations and making sure the catch basins are clear and that the first responders are able to move throughout the city."

Water collected overnight on Hillside Avenue in Queens Village. The storm brought not just heavy rain, but strong winds as well, with the potential to topple trees and power lines, causing outages.

City officials urge if you must travel to use mass transit.

"Becareful out there," Adams said. "It's a travel advisory. Let's make sure we do the best for our families."