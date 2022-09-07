NYC first day of school: What you need to know for 2022–2023

article

New York City public schools are welcoming back students on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, for the 2022–2023 academic year.

Parents and students should be aware of requirements, protocols, and resources from New York City's Department of Education.

What Is the 2022–2023 NYC School Calendar?

You can access the school calendar online. You'll find important dates there and links to download the calendar in several languages.

Here are a few important things to note:

Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, is the first day of school.

Tuesday, June 27, 2023, is the last day of school for students.

Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, is Election Day. This is a non-attendance day for students — schools will not have any in-person or remote instruction.

Sorry, kids, but snow days are a thing of the past . "On 'Snow days' or days when school buildings are closed due to an emergency, all students and families should plan on participating in remote learning," the DOE states.

What Are the COVID-19 Protocols in NYC Schools?

New York City schools hope their students are vaccinated against COVID-19 and are willing to wear masks when appropriate.

"Students are encouraged to wear a well-fitting mask on school buses and in crowded indoor settings, regardless of vaccination status. Masks are required under certain circumstances, such as visiting the school nurse's office or medical room," the DOE states. "We encourage students to test at home for COVID-19 infection the day before the first day of school using a home test kit or PCR test administered by a health provider to help protect their school community against the spread of the virus."

Here are other COVID-related notes:

The DOE is encouraging all students 6 months and older to be up-to-date on their COVID-19 vaccinations . This means having all boosters for those who are eligible.

COVID-19 vaccinations are required for all students participating high-risk extracurricular activities including high-risk PSAL sports.

COVID-19 vaccinations are required for all visitors entering school buildings, all DOE employees, and all other people who work in the department's buildings.

Wearing a mask is generally not required but is recommended. Masks will be available to anyone who wants or needs to wear one. You can see the details here

Filling out the daily health screener is no longer required but the DOE urges people to stay home if they are sick and get tested for COVID-19.

Parents and students should be aware of all COVID protocols, which are outlined here

What Are Other Health Requirements to Go to School in NYC?

New York City requires children to undergo a physical exam, be tested for lead, and have received certain vaccines before starting school.

"Healthier students are better learners," the DOE states. "We want to support your child's health to make your child more successful inside and outside of school."

Schools require parents and their child's health care provider to fill out certain forms. You can find that information here.

Will Kids Get Free Meals at School?

Yes. All students attending school in person are entitled to free breakfast and lunch every day. Your school has details on where and when meals are served.

"You do not need to apply for your child to receive meals. However, we do ask families to complete Family Income Inquiry Form, which helps schools receive money for their programs," the DOE states. "Your school will send a copy of this form home with your child, or you can get it from your school's main office."

What Transportation to School Is Available?

The DOE has several transportation options, such as MetroCards and buses, for students to get to school.

"Transportation services that are available to students vary by each child's eligibility and need for those services," the DOE states. "Speak with your school if you have questions about the available options."

Summary

This seems like a lot to know but parents and children need to know a lot more for this week and all year long. The DOE has a back-to-school checklist you can review before kids head to school. The checklist is titled "Get Ready for the First Day of School!" and is available as a printable PDF in 10 languages. (The English version is below.)