Diddy trial today: More witnesses expected, including alleged victim

Prosecutors in the Sean "Diddy" Combs trial are expected to call four more witnesses on Wednesday, including another alleged victim, as they continue building their federal case against the music mogul.

What we know:

Diddy is accused of running a violent and abusive criminal enterprise for more than a decade, marked by sexual abuse, coercion, and intimidation.

Cassie Ventura, who spent four days testifying while in her third trimester two weeks ago, was taken to a New York City hospital’s labor and delivery unit on Tuesday, according to multiple reports.

On Tuesday, the jury heard from Capricorn Clark, a former assistant and marketing team member. She was the third ex-assistant to testify for the government and the only witness to take the stand that day.

Clark said Diddy threatened to kill her on her first day after learning she had worked for Suge Knight. She described a workplace ruled by fear, including an incident where she was taken to a mostly empty Manhattan building and forced to take lie detector tests for five days.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 27: Ex-assistant Capricorn Clark leaves after testifying in the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 27, 2025 in New York City.

She also claimed Diddy kidnapped her at gunpoint in 2011 and brought her to rapper Kid Cudi’s home in Los Angeles.

Prosecutors say her account supports a broader pattern of abuse, including "Freak Offs", which were multi-day sex events involving coercion and violence.

Diddy trial live updates

Another alleged victim, testifying under a pseudonym, is also expected to take the stand this week.

What happened on Tuesday?

Clark gave emotional testimony claiming she was kidnapped at gunpoint in 2011 and forced to go with Diddy to rapper Kid Cudi's house, allegedly to help kill him.

Clark said Diddy showed up at her home with a gun, demanded she leave with him, and they drove to Cudi’s house in Los Angeles. While Diddy and a bodyguard went inside, she stayed in the car and called Cassie, saying, "Combs got me with a gun and brought me to Cudi’s house to kill him."

She testified that Cudi could be heard in the background asking, "He’s in my house?" Clark said that after the incident, Diddy told his team they had to convince Cudi it was not him or he would "kill them."

Image 1 of 5

She also testified that early in her job, she was threatened with death and taken to a mostly empty building in Manhattan after some diamond jewelry went missing. There, she was given repeated lie detector tests by a large man who told her, "If you fail this test they are going to throw you in the East River."

Lauren London

During cross-examination, Clark corrected the record, saying she was not on a three-way call with Cassie and Lauren London as previously claimed.

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 06: (L-R) Music executive/ media personality Capricorn Clark and actress Lauren London attend the 2013 Essence Festival at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 6, 2013 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

She said she called London first so someone would know where she was "in case this all went really bad."

What happened last week?

Jurors heard from a dozen witnesses, as prosecutors sought to prove sex trafficking and racketeering.

Kid Cudi was on the witness stand. So was singer Dawn Richard, formerly of the group Danity Kane.

What is Diddy charged with?

Federal prosecutors have charged Combs with a series of crimes including:

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy. Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion. Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 4: Sex trafficking. Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count 5: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2021 and ~2024.

He also faces more than 60 lawsuits from alleged victims.

Cassie says in a lawsuit that Combs subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape. Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, signed to Combs' label in 2005, and the two were on-again-off-again romantic partners for more than a decade starting in 2007. The lawsuit filed in federal court says Combs was "prone to uncontrollable rage" and subjected her to "savage" beatings. It says he plied her with drugs, forced her to have sex with other men, and raped her in her home as she was trying to end the relationship in 2018. Combs, through his attorney, "vehemently denies" the accusations.

If convicted, the 55-year-old Diddy could face 15 years to life in prison.

When was Diddy arrested?

Diddy was arrested in Oct. 2024 at the Park Hyatt New York in Midtown Manhattan.