Kid Cudi takes the witness stand at Diddy trial l LIVE updates

Rapper Kid Cudi took the witness stand Thursday at the New York sex trafficking trial of Sean "Diddy" Combs and was expected to testify about his brief relationship 14 years ago with Combs’ ex-girlfriend, the R&B singer Cassie.

On Wednesday, Comb's ex-assistant, George Kaplan, detailed the strange and secretive nature of his job, which included relentless hours, questionable requests, and a culture of fear.

Why is Kid Cudi testifying?

What we know:

Prosecutors say Diddy was so enraged by the romance that he later arranged to have Cudi’s convertible firebombed. They told the judge Cudi will testify after a federal agent wraps up testimony about evidence seized during last year’s raid on Diddy’s Miami home. It’s unclear what time Cudi will take the stand.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 22: Rapper Scott "Kid Cudi" Mescudi arrives for the Sean "Diddy" Combs sex trafficking trial at Manhattan Federal Court on May 22, 2025 in New York City.

Diddy’s former assistant, Kaplan, was granted immunity and testified that he often cleaned up hotel rooms to protect the rapper’s image. He described a pattern of disturbing behavior, including alleged drug use, physical assaults and efforts to cover up what happened after Diddy's parties.

The backstory:

The 34-year-old began working for Diddy in 2014, reporting to Kristina Khorram, who he said "essentially ran Mr. Combs’ life." Kaplan described working exhausting hours, sometimes up to 100 per week, at Diddy’s Los Angeles mansion.

Although he earned about $125,000 a year, Kaplan testified that Diddy threatened his job on a monthly basis, once berating him for buying the wrong size bottled water.

Cassie testified that Kaplan quit after seeing Diddy beat her.

According to his testimony, he managed a range of tasks from late night studio sessions to carrying bags packed with phones, computers, medicine, and food.

Kaplan also testified that he booked hotel rooms under the alias "Frank Black" in cities like Los Angeles, New York, and Miami to help Diddy meet with female guests discreetly.

He said he would clean up the rooms afterward to protect Diddy’s public image, claiming he never saw the guests himself.

Kaplan also said Diddy once sent him to pick up MDMA in Miami. Kaplan told the jury Diddy gave him cash and a phone number, and a man later delivered the drugs after Kaplan made the call.

Big picture view:

Kid Cudi, 44, rose to fame after his song "Day ’n’ Nite" gained traction on music blogs in 2007, eventually catching the attention of Kanye West, who signed him to his GOOD Music label.

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 21: Rapper Kid Cudi performs onstage during Weekend 2 - Day 3 of the Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 21, 2024 in Indio, California.

The two first met in a Virgin Megastore in 2006 and reconnected when Cudi was working at a BAPE store in New York, where he once chased West down the street to remove a security tag from a jacket.

Cudi went on to co-write and contribute vocals to several tracks on West’s 808s & Heartbreak, including "Heartless" and "Welcome to Heartbreak," helping shape the album’s signature sound.

Kid Cudi is widely credited with influencing contemporary hip-hop and alternative music through his emotional vulnerability and focus on mental health.

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 22: Presenters Drake, Kid Cudi, and Jeremih onstage at the 2009 American Music Awards at Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on November 22, 2009 in Los Angeles, California.

His autobiographical lyrics often touch on depression, addiction, and spirituality. Known for blending genres like psychedelia, R&B, electronica, and punk, Cudi has sold over 22 million units in the U.S. and won two Grammy Awards.

He has collaborated with artists across genres, including Jay-Z, Drake, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, and David Guetta.

Who is Kid Cudi dating?

PARIS, FRANCE - MARCH 11: Lola Abecassis Sartore and Kid Cudi attend the Saint Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 show as part of Paris Fashion Week at on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France.

In 2024, Cudi announced via Instagram that he was engaged to designer Lola Abecassis Sartore.

Cassie's mother, Regina Ventura, testified that she received an email in December 2011 from Cassie saying that Diddy was so angry about her relationship with Cudi that he planned to release sexually explicit videos of her and send someone to hurt Cassie and Cudi.

Afterward, Regina Ventura said, she received a demand from Diddy for $20,000. Scared for her daughter's safety, she went to the bank and sent Diddy the money, only to have it returned by Combs days later.

Cassie testified that Cudi came to visit her at her mother's Connecticut home around Christmas in 2011 and stayed for three or four days. She said she broke up with him.

"It was just too much," she said. "Too much danger, too much uncertainty of, like, what could happen if we continued to see each other."

Cassie said she told her family she was going to Los Angeles after the holidays to "get to work." But instead, she said, she traveled after New Year's to meet Diddy in Arizona, where he had gone to visit a college with his son. They resumed their relationship.

When Cassie and Diddy were out of the country, Diddy told her that Cudi's car would be blown up and Diddy wanted Cudi's friends there to see it, Cassie said.

Grammy Award-winning singer and producer Usher Raymond, at the age of 13, lost his voice while working on his debut album due to puberty, making it hard for him to sing.

LA Reid, unsure about Usher’s future, paused the album and considered dropping him. Usher begged to stay, and the label gave him another chance.

Sean P.Diddy Combs and Usher during Cheri Dennis Album Listening Party Hosted by Sean P. Diddy Combs - April 12, 2006 at G Spa and Lounge in New York City, New York, United States.

Reid then sent him to New York in 1994 to live with Diddy for what he called "Flavor Camp."

Usher adapted to the flashy lifestyle but later said it was one of the toughest times in his life, calling it a period where he had to "knuckle up" and figure things out, according to an interview with Rolling Stone.

What they're saying:

Given his decades-long relationship with Diddy, especially starting from such a young age, there is much speculation about whether he will take the stand or if he has witnessed any of the alleged abuse in the case.

It is still unclear whether he will actually testify in the trial.

On Monday, the Department of Justice released several pieces of evidence, including photos showing a large chef’s knife hanging on a door.

Image 1 of 5 ▼

Cassie Ventura testified that she kept the knife for protection near the end of their relationship in 2018, saying she had locked herself in her apartment with the weapon to guard against unexpected visits.

Image 1 of 10 ▼

Prosecutors also shared images taken after Diddy’s 2024 arrest at Midtown Manhattan’s Park Hyatt hotel. The photos depict bottles of baby oil, personal lubricant, bags of pink drugs, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Additionally, the DOJ released photos of Ventura’s injuries from the alleged abuse during her decade-long relationship with Combs. The images show bruises, a bloodied gash, and swollen lips.

Cassie alleged the permanent scar on her eyebrow came from being pushed into a bedframe by Combs.

Federal prosecutors have charged Combs with a series of crimes including:

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy . Count One charges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion . Count Two charges the defendant with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Three charges the defendant with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2009 and ~2018.

Count 4: Sex trafficking . Count Four charges the defendant with sex trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between ~2021 and ~2024.

Count 5: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution. Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between ~2021 and ~2024.

He also faces more than 60 lawsuits from alleged victims.

Cassie says in a lawsuit that Combs subjected her to years of abuse, including beatings and rape. Cassie, whose legal name is Cassandra Ventura, signed to Combs' label in 2005, and the two were on-again-off-again romantic partners for more than a decade starting in 2007. The lawsuit filed in federal court says Combs was "prone to uncontrollable rage" and subjected her to "savage" beatings. It says he plied her with drugs, forced her to have sex with other men, and raped her in her home as she was trying to end the relationship in 2018. Combs, through his attorney, "vehemently denies" the accusations.