Diddy trial live updates: Male escort 'the punisher’ says Combs wore veil during 'freak off'

The Brief Cassie's mom says Diddy demanded $20K from the family in 2011. In the email, Cassie said that Diddy would release two sex tapes. Sharay Hayes, "The Punisher," says he was hired in late 2012 to "create a sexy scene" for Diddy and Cassie. Hayes testified that during his first session with Cassie, a man he later learned was Diddy entered the hotel room nude and wearing a face-covering veil. He said the room was set up with covered furniture, bowls of water, and baby oil, and that Diddy sat behind a table, occasionally giving Cassie subtle directions.



David James, Sean "Diddy" Combs’ former personal assistant, returned to the witness stand Tuesday in Combs’ federal sex trafficking trial.

James testified that part of his job involved preparing hotel rooms for Diddy in advance of his arrival. When Diddy stayed in New York, James said, he preferred the Trump International Hotel.

Cassie Ventura is seated on witness stand as segments of the hotel beating video are played on screen. Diddy is seated between attorneys Teny Geragos and Anna Estavao.

James detailed how he would set up the space with clothing, a toiletry bag, a medicine bag, food, and drinks. In the bathroom, he arranged a collection of about 40 products, mostly skincare items for Didd’s use.

More witnesses are expected to take the stand today.

Male escort, Sharay Hayes, "The Punisher" testifies, (Sketch by Jane Rosenburg)

1:51 p.m.

‘Fetish type thing’

Hayes said that it appeared the "freak offs" were a "fetish type thing."

1:15 p.m.

Escort, ‘The Punisher’ says Diddy wore a veil during ‘freak off’

Hayes testified that during his first session with Cassie, a man he later learned was Diddy entered the hotel room nude and wearing a face-covering veil.

He said the room was set up with covered furniture, bowls of water, and baby oil, and that Diddy sat behind a table, occasionally giving Cassie subtle directions.

12:35 p.m.

Male escort, ‘The Punisher’ takes the stand

Sharay Hayes, "The Punisher," says he was hired in late 2012 to "create a sexy scene" for Diddy and Cassie.

Hayes claims that he was hired for a late-night party at Trump Tower, Central Park West but was surprised to find only Cassie there, who told him she and her husband liked to create scenes with baby oil while her husband watched.

Cassie's mom took photos of Cassie's bruises

The jury saw photos of Cassie’s bruises, which her mother, Regina Ventura, said she took to "make sure they were memorialized." Regina testified that Cassie told her Diddy had beaten her. More photos of Cassie’s injuries were then shown to the jury.

12:30 p.m.

Cassie's mom says she took out home equity loan to pay Diddy not to release sex tapes

Ventura says Diddy demanded $20K from the family in 2011.

The jury was shown an email from Cassie to her mother on Dec. 23, 2011. In the email, Cassie said that Diddy would release two sex tapes. Cassie’s email also claimed that Diddy would have someone hurt her and rapper Kid Cudi, who she was dating at the time.

"I was scared for my daughter’s safety," Regina told Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily.

Cassie’s parents appear in court as mom prepares to testify

Regina Ventura, mother of Cassie Ventura, arrives at federal court for Combs' sex trafficking trial in New York City on May 20, 2025. Prosecutors trying the case of Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday began questioning witnesses to his alleged pattern of vi Expand

Cassie Ventura’s mother, Regina Ventura, takes the stand.

Diddy’s ex-assistant says security often brought women to his home

David James testified he once unknowingly brought prostitutes to Diddy’s house with a security guard and was told to pay one woman $200 after sex to avoid problems.

Diddy’s ex-assistant says he was forced to take lie detector tests

David James says he was made to take polygraphs twice after items went missing from Diddy , including cash and a watch, and admitted to previously taking jeans.

Diddy’s ex-assistant recalls Suge Knight standoff, says he feared for his life

David James says that a diner run in L.A. turned tense when Suge Knight appeared with a gun, prompting Diddy to return with three handguns in his lap.

James said it was the first time he feared for his life while working for Diddy and gave his six months’ notice shortly after.

Diddy assistant says he walked in on alleged ‘freak off’

David James says that in 2008, he entered a Miami hotel room to deliver an iPad and found Cassie in bed with an unknown naked man, while Diddy was not present.

James said he didn’t speak to Diddy about it, telling the court it "was not [his] business."

Dawn Richard details threats, violence

NEW YORK, NY - DECEMBER 13: Sean Combs, Dawn Richard and Kalenna Harper of Diddy-Dirty Money visit BET's "106 & Park" at BET Studios on December 13, 2010 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images) Expand

Dawn Richard, a former Danity Kane member and assistant to Sean "Diddy" Combs, finished her testimony Monday.

She told the jury Diddy threatened to kill her if she told anyone she had witnessed him beating Cassie Ventura. Richard said she saw multiple assaults, including a 2009 incident at Diddy’s home studio where he struck Cassie on the head and beat her on the ground. She described repeated abuse of punching, choking, dragging, and kicking that often triggered when Cassie voiced an opinion.

Richard said staff, including bodyguards, witnessed the violence but never intervened. She also testified that Diddy told Cassie he "owned her" and that any success she had would be on his terms.

Kerry Morgan details assault, Cassie Diddy fallout

Kerry Morgan, Cassie’s best friend of 17 years, testified that Diddy assaulted her in 2018 at Cassie’s home in Los Angeles.

She said Diddy choked her and threw a wooden hanger at her, causing a concussion. Morgan planned to sue but was later approached by Cassie, who asked her to sign a nondisclosure agreement in exchange for $30,000 from Diddy. Morgan testified that Cassie accused her of "milking" and "overexaggerating" the incident. The two have not spoken since.

David James details culture of control

David James, Diddy’s personal assistant from 2007 to 2009, began his testimony Monday and became emotional on the stand.

He said that during his job interview, one of Diddy’s lieutenants pointed to a photo of him and said, "This is Mr. Combs’ kingdom.

We’re all here to serve him." James said Cassie appeared overwhelmed by Diddy’s lifestyle early in their relationship and once told him, "I can’t get out. You know, Mr. Combs oversees so much of my life." James also testified that Diddy described Cassie as "very moldable" and said, "I got her right where I want her." James is expected to continue testifying Tuesday.

On Monday, the Department of Justice released several pieces of evidence, including photos showing a large chef’s knife hanging on a door.

Cassie Ventura testified that she kept the knife for protection near the end of their relationship in 2018, saying she had locked herself in her apartment with the weapon to guard against unexpected visits.

Prosecutors also shared images taken after Diddy’s 2024 arrest at Midtown Manhattan’s Park Hyatt hotel. The photos depict bottles of baby oil, personal lubricant, bags of pink drugs, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Additionally, the DOJ released photos of Ventura’s injuries from the alleged abuse during her decade-long relationship with Combs. The images show bruises, a bloodied gash, and swollen lips.

Cassie alleged the permanent scar on her eyebrow came from being pushed into a bedframe by Combs.

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy

Count One alleges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion

Count Two charges the Diddy with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between in or about 2009 and in or about 2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution

Count Three charges the Diddy with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between in or about 2009 and in or about 2018.

Count 4: Count Four charges the defendant with sex-trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between in or about 2021 and in or about 2024.

Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between in or about 2021 and in or about 2024.

Additional charge: Mann Act charge filed April 3 and an allegation that he forced a woman into sex trafficking between 2021 and 2023. The Mann Act is a federal law that makes it a crime to transport someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

At the center of the allegations are what investigators call "Freak Off" parties, where victims were allegedly drugged, coerced and exploited.

In March, Combs' homes were raided by Homeland Security in connection with a human trafficking investigation. (Getty Images)

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges.