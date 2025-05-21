Diddy trial: Psych expert from R. Kelly, Depp cases explains victim abuse | LIVE updates

The Brief The trial resumed Wednesday with cross-examination of a male escort known as "The Punisher," who testified that Diddy watched and sometimes participated in sex acts he arranged, and that he was paid to recruit others for so-called "freak-offs." Dr. Dawn Hughes, a clinical psychologist specializing in trauma and abuse, took the stand to explain why victims often stay in abusive relationships and may delay reporting the abuse. Rapper Kid Cudi is expected to testify Thursday about his brief relationship with Diddy’s ex-girlfriend Cassie; meanwhile, speculation continues over whether longtime associate Usher Raymond will take the stand, but it remains unclear if he will testify.



The Sean "Diddy" Combs trial resumed Wednesday with the cross-examination of a male escort known as "The Punisher," who testified that Diddy watched and sometimes took part in sex acts he arranged for the rapper. The man said he was paid to recruit others for what he described as "freak-offs."

Dr. Dawn Hughes, a clinical psychologist who specializes in trauma and abuse, will also take the stand Wednesday to explain to the jury how victims often remain in relationships with their abusers and may not report what happened right away.

What's next:

Looking ahead, rapper and actor Kid Cudi is expected to testify Thursday. He’s set to speak about his brief relationship with R&B singer Cassie, Diddy’s ex-girlfriend, in 2011.

Cassie told the jury last week that Diddy became enraged when he found out about her relationship with Cudi. She said Diddy kicked her hard enough to leave a large bruise on her back as she left his Los Angeles home that year.

Prosecutors say Diddy was so furious, he later arranged to have Cudi’s convertible firebombed.

They told the judge Cudi, whose legal name is Scott Mescudi, will take the stand after a federal agent wraps up testimony about evidence seized in last year’s raid on Diddy’s Miami home.

Will Usher testify?

Grammy Award-winning singer and producer Usher Raymond, at the age of 13, lost his voice while working on his debut album due to puberty, making it hard for him to sing.

LA Reid, unsure about Usher’s future, paused the album and considered dropping him. Usher begged to stay, and the label gave him another chance.

Reid then sent him to New York in 1994 to live with Diddy for what he called "Flavor Camp."

Usher adapted to the flashy lifestyle but later said it was one of the toughest times in his life, calling it a period where he had to "knuckle up" and figure things out, according to an interview with Rolling Stone.

What they're saying:

Given his decades-long relationship with Diddy, especially starting from such a young age, there is much speculation about whether he will take the stand or if he has witnessed any of the alleged abuse in the case.

It is still unclear whether he will actually testify in the trial.

FOX 5 NY is live inside and outside the courtroom with the very latest and will live stream coverage in the YouTube player below and in the live player above.

Check back here for live updates throughout the day.

1:30 p.m.

Diddy's former employee pleads the 5th

George Kaplan, invoked his 5th Amendment right not to incriminate himself on Wednesday.

An immunity order was then presented to Kaplan’s attorney for review.

12:42 p.m.

Court takes lunch break

The next witness, George Kaplan, a former employee of Diddy’s, initially planned to invoke his Fifth Amendment right. However, the judge signed an immunity order allowing him to testify. Court is now taking a lunch break.

HSI agents discovered handgun in Diddy's guest house during raid

Authorities found a handgun in a suitcase at Sean "Diddy" Combs’ guest house during the raid on his Miami home. The jury was shown a .45-caliber gun with a visible serial number.

Cinical psychologist claims trauma bond makes a victim feel they are unable to leave

Dr. Hughes claimed a trauma bond has a sense of hopelessness and makes a victim feel they are unable to leave.

Dr. Dawn Hughes takes the stand to provide 'blind testimony'

After former HSI agent Gerard Gannon testified, Dr. Dawn Hughes took the stand. She Dr. Dawn Hughes has testified in other celebrity trials, including R. Kelly’s.

She also took the stand in the Johnny Depp-Amber Heard defamation trial.

Hughes is a clinical psychologist. She explained to the jury how clinical psychology is different from physical medicine.

She said she has treated people with PTSD, including World War II veterans, as well as survivors of rape, sexual abuse, and other trauma.

At least 1 person wouldn't cooperate with authorities during raid of Diddy's Miami home: testimony

Former HSI agent Gerard Gannon testified that at least one individual home at the time of the raids on Sean "Diddy" Combs’ property "wasn’t too happy" and wouldn’t cooperate.

According to Gannon, HSI knew Diddy would not be home the day they executed the search warrant.

Cross-examination of male escort

During cross-examination, Hayes testified that sex with Cassie was consensual.

Aubrey O'Day confirms she won't testify

Former Danity Kane singer Aubrey O'Day addressed speculation about her presence in New York, saying she is not in town to testify in the federal trial involving Sean "Diddy" Combs.

"No, I'm not here to testify for the Diddy trial, that I know of," O'Day said during an episode of her new podcast with T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach. The 41-year-old singer did reveal, however, that she was contacted by Homeland Security and had a meeting with the agency.

The backstory:

Cassie's mother, Regina Ventura, testified that she received an email in December 2011 from Cassie saying that Combs was so angry about her relationship with Cudi that he planned to release sexually explicit videos of her and send someone to hurt Cassie and Cudi.

Afterward, Regina Ventura said, she received a demand from Combs for $20,000. Scared for her daughter's safety, she went to the bank and sent Combs the money, only to have it returned by Combs days later.

Cassie testified that Cudi came to visit her at her mother's Connecticut home around Christmas in 2011 and stayed for three or four days. She said she broke up with him.

"It was just too much," she said. "Too much danger, too much uncertainty of, like, what could happen if we continued to see each other."

Cassie said she told her family she was going to Los Angeles after the holidays to "get to work." But instead, she said, she traveled after New Year's to meet Combs in Arizona, where he had gone to visit a college with his son. They resumed their relationship.

When Cassie and Combs were out of the country, Combs told her that Cudi's car would be blown up and Combs wanted Cudi's friends there to see it, Cassie said.

On Monday, the Department of Justice released several pieces of evidence, including photos showing a large chef’s knife hanging on a door.

Cassie Ventura testified that she kept the knife for protection near the end of their relationship in 2018, saying she had locked herself in her apartment with the weapon to guard against unexpected visits.

Prosecutors also shared images taken after Diddy’s 2024 arrest at Midtown Manhattan’s Park Hyatt hotel. The photos depict bottles of baby oil, personal lubricant, bags of pink drugs, pills, and thousands of dollars in cash.

Additionally, the DOJ released photos of Ventura’s injuries from the alleged abuse during her decade-long relationship with Combs. The images show bruises, a bloodied gash, and swollen lips.

Cassie alleged the permanent scar on her eyebrow came from being pushed into a bedframe by Combs.

Count 1: Racketeering Conspiracy

Count One alleges that, from at least in or about 2004 through in or about 2024, the defendant participated in a racketeering conspiracy during which he agreed with other employees and associates of his businesses to commit kidnapping, arson, bribery of a witness, obstruction of justice, drug distribution, forced labor, sex trafficking, and transportation for purposes of engaging in prostitution.

Count 2: Sex Trafficking by Force, Fraud, or Coercion

Count Two charges the Diddy with sex trafficking an adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between in or about 2009 and in or about 2018.

Count 3: Transportation to Engage in Prostitution

Count Three charges the Diddy with transporting that female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between in or about 2009 and in or about 2018.

Count 4: Count Four charges the defendant with sex-trafficking a second adult female victim through force, fraud, and coercion between in or about 2021 and in or about 2024.

Count Five charges the defendant with transporting that second female victim and male commercial sex workers to engage in prostitution between in or about 2021 and in or about 2024.

Additional charge: Mann Act charge filed April 3 and an allegation that he forced a woman into sex trafficking between 2021 and 2023. The Mann Act is a federal law that makes it a crime to transport someone across state lines for illegal sexual activity.

At the center of the allegations are what investigators call "Freak Off" parties, where victims were allegedly drugged, coerced and exploited.

Diddy has pleaded not guilty to all charges.