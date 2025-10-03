Expand / Collapse search

Diddy's team releases video to be played at sentencing: FULL VIDEO

By
Updated  October 3, 2025 11:04am EDT
    • The legal team for Diddy released a video that they planned to play at Friday's sentencing.
    • The campaign-style video shows clips of Combs with his children and from various events over the years.
    • The 55-year-old was convicted in July on two counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law banning interstate prostitution.

NEW YORK CITY - The legal team for Sean "Diddy" Combs released a video that they planned to play at Friday's sentencing.

The campaign-style video shows clips of Diddy with his children and from various events over the years, in an apparent effort to portray him as a good father and family man.

What we know:

A judge will sentence Sean "Diddy" Combs on Friday. Defense attorney Arthur Aidala is breaking down what to expect.

Sean "Diddy" Combs will learn his fate as the sentencing hearing begins today after a weeks-long trial and more than a year behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center. 

A federal judge will ultimately decide whether he will serve more than a decade in prison. 

The backstory:

Diddy, 55, was convicted in July on two counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law banning interstate prostitution. Prosecutors said he arranged paid sexual encounters between his girlfriends and male sex workers.

    • This article contains information from video released by Diddy's legal team. The Associated Press also helped to contribute.
