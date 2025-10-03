Diddy's team releases video to be played at sentencing: FULL VIDEO
NEW YORK CITY - The legal team for Sean "Diddy" Combs released a video that they planned to play at Friday's sentencing.
What we know:
The campaign-style video shows clips of Diddy with his children and from various events over the years, in an apparent effort to portray him as a good father and family man.
Sean "Diddy" Combs will learn his fate as the sentencing hearing begins today after a weeks-long trial and more than a year behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.
A federal judge will ultimately decide whether he will serve more than a decade in prison.
The backstory:
Diddy, 55, was convicted in July on two counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law banning interstate prostitution. Prosecutors said he arranged paid sexual encounters between his girlfriends and male sex workers.