Diddy's team releases video to be played at sentencing: FULL VIDEO

The Brief The legal team for Diddy released a video that they planned to play at Friday's sentencing. The campaign-style video shows clips of Combs with his children and from various events over the years. The 55-year-old was convicted in July on two counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law banning interstate prostitution.



The legal team for Sean "Diddy" Combs released a video that they planned to play at Friday's sentencing.

What we know:

The campaign-style video shows clips of Diddy with his children and from various events over the years, in an apparent effort to portray him as a good father and family man.

Sean "Diddy" Combs will learn his fate as the sentencing hearing begins today after a weeks-long trial and more than a year behind bars at Brooklyn’s Metropolitan Detention Center.

A federal judge will ultimately decide whether he will serve more than a decade in prison.

The backstory:

Diddy, 55, was convicted in July on two counts of violating the Mann Act, a federal law banning interstate prostitution. Prosecutors said he arranged paid sexual encounters between his girlfriends and male sex workers.