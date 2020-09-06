Expand / Collapse search

NYC Department of Education releases calendar for 2020-21 school year

New York City
A parent waits with his daughter, a student at Yung Wing School P.S. 124, to pick up her belongings left behind when schools closed in March due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on September 03, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisan

NEW YORK - The New York City Department of Education has released the calendar for the upcoming coronavirus-delayed 2020-21 school year.

The first day of school will be held on the recently-announced start date of September 21. Fully remote partial school days will begin just a few days before, from September 16 to 18.

Schools will be closed for most major holidays as normal, however, on Election Day, classes will be fully remote. 

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has repeatedly emphasized how important he feels it is for the city’s 1.1 million public school students to resume in-person learning.

