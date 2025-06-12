Mamdani ahead of Cuomo for 1st time in new NYC mayoral primary poll

The Brief A new poll is out on the state of the Democratic New York City mayoral primary. For the first time since former Gov. Cuomo entered the race, one poll has him trailing. Early voting begins on Saturday and continues through Sunday, June 22.



A new poll is showing a shake-up at the top among Democratic candidates for New York City mayor.

By the numbers:

For the first time since former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo entered the race back on March 1, one poll has him trailing.

The survey, which was conducted by Public Policy Polling for Justin Brannan’s city comptroller campaign, shows Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani leading Cuomo among likely Democratic primary voters 35% to 31%, a split that is within the 4.1% margin of error. Here were the rest of the results:

Not sure 11%.

Brad Lander 9%.

Scott Stringer 5%.

Adrienne Adams 4%.

Zellnor Myrie 3%.

Michael Blake 2%.

Jessica Ramos 0%.

The poll did not include a ranked choice voting simulation.

Who's ahead in the Democratic NYC mayoral primary? What polls say

Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey: According to a May According to a May survey , Cuomo was at 35%, followed by Mamdani at 22% and Lander at 10%. The survey was conducted May 23-26.

Marist College: According to a According to a poll conducted in May, Cuomo was at 44%, followed by Mamdani at 22% and Adams at 11%. The survey of 3,383 likely Democratic primary voters was conducted from May 1-8.

Siena College: An April An April poll had Cuomo at 34%, followed by Mamdani at 16%. The poll surveyed 811 registered voters, with a specific focus on 556 Democratic voters.

What they're saying:

The former governor argues that Mamdani is simply not ready to be mayor.

Andrew Cuomo speaks during a rally with members of District Council 9 and District Council of Carpenters unions as he launches his campaign for the mayor at DC of Carpenters headquarters. (Photo by Lev Radin/Pacific Press/LightRocket via Getty Images Expand

"So just imagine the job interview for mayor of the city of New York. ‘Hello, I'm applying for the job of the mayor of city of New York. OK. Do you have management experience? No. Have you managed 100 people before? No. Have you managed 50 people before? No. You have experience dealing with Washington because we have this fellow named Trump who's a problem. No,’" Cuomo said.

Mamdani, who is 33, admits that Cuomo, who is 67, boasts more experience, but he argues that's not necessarily a good thing.

Zohran Mamdani speaks into a megaphone at the Working Families Party rally in Fort Greene Park in Brooklyn, NY USA. (Photo by MADISON SWART/Hans Lucas/AFP via Getty Images)

"New Yorkers need to ask themselves in this moment what kind of experience do they want?" Mamdani said. "Do they want the experience of a man who has been funded by the very billionaires who put Donald Trump back in the White House?"

The backstory:

On Wednesday, Cuomo received the endorsement of former New York Gov. David Patterson, as well as Keith Wright, the chairman of the Manhattan Democratic Party, just a day after former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg endorsed him.

What's next:

Thursday's debate at 7 p.m. will include Cuomo, Mamdani, Adrienne Adams, Lander, Stringer, Myrie and Tilson.

Early voting begins on Saturday and continues through Sunday, June 22. The primary is Tuesday, June 24.