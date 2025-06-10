Bloomberg endorses Cuomo for NYC mayor
article
NEW YORK CITY - Former Mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg has endorsed current New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo.
Endorsement from three-term NYC mayor
Bloomberg, who left office in 2013 after serving three terms, endorsed Cuomo two weeks before the New York City primary elections.
Highlighted in the post is Cuomo's experience as a leader – Bloomberg has specific experience with the candidate, as Cuomo served as New York Governor for two years of Bloomberg's tenure as mayor.
Bloomberg's endorsement of Cuomo comes on the heels of an endorsement from fellow candidate and Senator Jessica Ramos.
The Source: This article includes reporting from a post made by former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg.