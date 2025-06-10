Expand / Collapse search

Bloomberg endorses Cuomo for NYC mayor

Published  June 10, 2025 5:10pm EDT
2025 election for NYC mayor
Democratic presidential candidate former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg delivers remarks during a campaign rally on Feb. 12, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

NEW YORK CITY - Former Mayor of New York City Mike Bloomberg has endorsed current New York City mayoral candidate Andrew Cuomo.

Endorsement from three-term NYC mayor

Bloomberg, who left office in 2013 after serving three terms, endorsed Cuomo two weeks before the New York City primary elections.

Highlighted in the post is Cuomo's experience as a leader – Bloomberg has specific experience with the candidate, as Cuomo served as New York Governor for two years of Bloomberg's tenure as mayor.

Bloomberg's endorsement of Cuomo comes on the heels of an endorsement from fellow candidate and Senator Jessica Ramos.

