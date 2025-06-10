Bloomberg endorses Cuomo for NYC mayor

article

Endorsement from three-term NYC mayor

Bloomberg, who left office in 2013 after serving three terms, endorsed Cuomo two weeks before the New York City primary elections.

Highlighted in the post is Cuomo's experience as a leader – Bloomberg has specific experience with the candidate, as Cuomo served as New York Governor for two years of Bloomberg's tenure as mayor.

"The question before New Yorkers is not: Who is the perfect choice? No mayor is perfect. The question is: Who is the best choice? To me, that choice is clear: Andrew Cuomo." — Former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg

Bloomberg's endorsement of Cuomo comes on the heels of an endorsement from fellow candidate and Senator Jessica Ramos.