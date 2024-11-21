NYC slashing suspect in custody after apparent random attack on tourist

The man accused of slashing a 55-year-old Danish tourist in the ear and cheek Wednesday morning on the Upper West Side is in custody, FOX 5 NY's Linda Schmidt has confirmed.

According to police, the attack happened just before 10:30 a.m. on West 86th Street.

Surveillance video showed the tourist walking with two friends when suddenly a man in a gray t-shirt, dark-colored workout shorts and sneakers came running up behind him with a knife.

"He slashed this man and almost cut off his ear completely and as he ran off down the street, he was just screaming obscenities," a witness said.

The 55-year-old was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

It's unclear what led up to the incident, or what charges the man may face.