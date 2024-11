A 55-year-old man was slashed in the ear and cheek Wednesday morning on the Upper West Side, police said.

Police said it happened just before 10:30 a.m. on West 86th Street with an unknown object.

The suspect took off after slashing the man, police said.

The 55-year-old man was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

It is unclear what led up to the incident.