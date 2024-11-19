NYC stabbing spree raises concerns over criminal record and systemic failures

The Brief Three people are dead following a series of seemingly random knife attacks across Manhattan. 51-year-old Ramon Rivera has been arrested and charged with murder in connection to the killings. The stabbings raise concerns about the failures of the criminal justice and mental health systems.



A third person has died following a stabbing spree across New York City on Monday, highlighting concerns about failures in the criminal justice and mental health systems.

Although the suspect, 51-year-old Ramon Rivera, is now in custody and facing murder charges, questions are looming around his extensive criminal history.

"Three New Yorkers. Unprovoked attacks that left us searching for answers on how something like this could happen," NYC Mayor Eric Adams said at a news conference. He called the violence "a clear, clear example" of failures in the criminal justice system and elsewhere.

What happened in the NYC stabbing spree?

Surveillance footage shows Rivera putting on gloves and pulling a knife from his backpack shortly before the attacks. Police say the gloves seen in the footage match those found at one of the crime scenes, along with two knives.

Who are the victims?

The violent spree began around 8:30 a.m. near West 19th Street and 8th Avenue where Rivera allegedly stabbed a construction worker, Angel Lata Landi, 36, in the abdomen. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital but did not survive.

Nearly two hours later, police say Rivera struck again on East 30th Street near the FDR Drive, attacking a 68-year-old man who was fishing along the East River. The man also succumbed to his injuries.

Just 30 minutes after that, Rivera allegedly stabbed a 36-year-old woman, Augustin Wilma, multiple times on 42nd Street and First Avenue. She was pronounced dead at Cornell Medical Center.

Who is Ramon Rivera, the alleged serial stabber?

Police arrested the suspect, later identified as Rivera, shortly after the last stabbing, just a few blocks from the scene, near the United Nations building. He was found covered in blood.

Rivera, who is believed to be homeless, now faces murder charges. Authorities revealed that he had a criminal record spanning three states and had been sentenced in a prior case just a few months ago. He was also arrested in a grand larceny case last month. Additionally, officials noted that Rivera suffers from severe mental health issues.