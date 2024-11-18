Manhattan stabbing spree leaves at least 1 dead; person in custody

A person is in custody in connection with at least two stabbings in two separate locations in Manhattan on Monday morning, one of which was deadly, police said.

The same suspect could also be involved in a third deadly Manhattan stabbing.

The person in custody is connected to an attack that unfolded just before 10:30 a.m. when a man was stabbed on the East River Prominade near East 30th Street and FDR Drive. Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police scene near East 30th Street

Then, 30 minutes later and about 12 blocks away, a woman was stabbed at East 42nd Street and 1st Avenue. Police said she is in critical condition.

Around 8:22 a.m., a 30-year-old man was stabbed and killed at 444 West 19th Street in Chelsea, but it remains unclear whether the person in custody is alleged to have carried out this third attack.

The name of the suspect has not been released.

It is unclear if there are more victims, and the alleged attackers' motivations are unclear.

Police will hold a press conference to address the attacks at 1 p.m. Stream live here on FOX 5 NY or FOX LOCAL.

This story is developing. Stay with FOX 5 NY for updates.