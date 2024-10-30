Man stabbed, killed inside NYC subway station
BROOKLYN - A man was fatally stabbed on a subway platform in Brooklyn, the NYPD said.
The stabbing happened on Tuesday just after 11 p.m. at the Coney Island–Stillwell Avenue station.
According to police, the 54-year-old man was stabbed in the back while standing on the southbound platform.
Featured
He was taken to NYU Langone-Brooklyn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No arrests were made. A motive for the attack was unknown at the time.
The identity of the victim is pending family notification.