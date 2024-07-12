Man stabbed multiple times on NYC subway platform; 4 suspects sought

A man was stabbed multiple times following a dispute with a group of four while on a NYC subway platform, the NYPD said.

The stabbing happened on Tuesday, July 9, just before midnight on the southbound "A" platform of the West 42nd Street subway station.

According to police, the 31-year-old victim was stabbed in the abdomen and back after a verbal dispute with the four individuals. He was transported to NYC Health and Hospitals/Bellevue in stable condition.

The first individual is described as male, with a dark complexion, approximately 30 years of age, medium build, and short black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored shorts, a blue baseball hat, and black or white shoes.

The second individual is described as male, with dark complexion, approximately 18-22 years of age, medium build, and short black dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, black pants, and white or blue shoes.

The third individual is described as male, medium complexion, approximately 18-22 years of age, medium build, 5’10" and black hair. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, blue underwear, black sandals, and a red book bag.

The fourth individual is described as male, with a dark complexion, approximately 25 years of age, medium build, short black hair, and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white-colored clothing and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477).