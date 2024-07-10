NYC subway platform slashings hours apart leave 2 injured; 1 arrested

Two separate slashings inside the NYC subway system happened just hours apart in Midtown, near Times Square, leaving two people injured and one person under arrest, the NYPD said.

First incident

The first incident happened on Tuesday, July 9, just before midnight near 8th Avenue and 42nd Street on the southbound A platform.

Police found a 31-year-old man with a stab wound to his torso. He was transported to Bellevue in stable condition.

According to police, the stabbing resulted from a dispute between the victim and another person.

It's unclear if the two know each other. No arrests have been made.

Second incident

The second incident happened on Wednesday, July 10, just hours later, around 3:45 a.m., on the West 42nd Street Station 7 line platform.

Police responded and found a 26-year-old man with a laceration on his right arm. He was transported to Bellevue in stable condition.

Michael Hernandez, 25, of the Bronx, was taken into custody and charged with assault in the second degree and felony criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

It's unclear if the two know each other.