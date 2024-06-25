Man killed in SoHo shooting

A man was shot and killed in a NYC shooting in SoHo, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened around 5:15 a.m. on Greene Street.

According to police, the 31-year-old victim was shot three times in the right leg. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

The suspect, or suspects, fled in a black SUV, police said.

There were no arrests. The motive behind the shooting was unknown at the time.

Last month, 16-year-old Mahki Brown, of Brooklyn, was shot and killed in SoHo, the NYPD said.

According to police, Brown was fatally shot near Varick and Spring streets, a busy area for Manhattan tourists bustling with shopping, hotels and exhibits.

Police say around 2:30 p.m., two groups of girls were fighting, and two boys attempted to intervene. That's when authorities say gunshots rang out.

Brown was shot once in the head and his right thigh. He was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Brown was a student at the nearby Broome Street Academy Charter High School. Those who knew him say that he was passionate about basketball.