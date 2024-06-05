Brownsville community leaders urge action to combat gun violence

Advocates in Brownsville, Brooklyn are pushing for parents and neighbors to do more to protect their children after several recent incidents of NYC gun violence.

Activists and violence interrupters held a rally to call on the neighborhood to become more proactive in stopping gun violence.

"Give the guns to the police," said community activist Tyisha Jackson. "Take them out of your homes. Search your children’s book bags."

12-year-old arrested in deadly shooting

On Sunday, 14-year-old Josai Guy was shot and killed by his 12-year-old cousin inside an apartment at the Howard Houses. According to the NYPD, the 12-year-old is charged with manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon.

"We’ve got to begin to save our children," said Darien Scriven, with Brownsville In, Violence Out.

2 young girls injured in crossfire at playground

Less than 10 minutes away, two girls – ages 9 and 11 – were caught in the crossfire of a gang shooting Monday around 9 p.m. Police say the girls were at a playground on Dean Street with one of their mothers when at least six bullets were fired.

The 11-year-old little girl was shot in the back, the 9-year-old in the knee. Her mom spoke with FOX 5 NY, but kept her face concealed out of fear.

"I'm just lost for words, I'm overwhelmed, I haven't slept, I haven't ate, I'm stressed out, everything that a mother could be that's hurting, that's grieving right now," she said.

Her daughter is now recovering at home.

"Thank God that I'm not planning a funeral," she said. "She's going to live. I just want my daughter to get better. I'm just trying to take further steps on how to keep her safe, how to keep her mentally sane because she's only 9 years old and never dealt with this in her life. I've never dealt with this in my life."