The NYPD is investigating after a 14-year-old boy was shot and killed in Brooklyn on Sunday morning.

According to police, the incident happened on Osborne Street in Brownsville at around 10:25 a.m.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

EMS rushed the victim to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

An investigation into the shooting is ongoing.