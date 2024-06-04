2 young girls injured in crossfire at NYC playground

Two girls – ages 9 and 11 – were caught in a crossfire on Monday night in NYC after shots rang out at a Brooklyn playground, the NYPD said.

The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. at Hilltop Playground, near Dean Street and Saratoga Avenue in the Brownsville section.

According to police, the girls were playing as one of their mothers watched from a park bench when they suddenly got caught in the crossfire.

"A preliminary investigation reveals that there were possibly two shooters that fired at least six rounds in the direction the children were playing," Assistant Chief Scott Henderson said.

The 9-year-old was shot in the leg, while the 11-year-old was shot in the back. Both were taken to Brookdale Hospital by family members to be treated for their injuries. The younger victim was later transported to Maimonides Hospital. Both are in stable condition.

"We're not going to rule out gang-related incidents that are problematic to this particular area In Brooklyn." — Deputy Chief John Mastronardi

Detectives say the girls were unintended targets who happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time.

"So at this time, we're exploring multiple avenues of possible motives for this type of incident," said Deputy Chief John Mastronardi. "But we're not going to rule out gang-related incidents that are problematic to this particular area In Brooklyn."

Police haven't identified a motive, but are investigating whether the shooting was gang-related.

The shooting comes amid a troubling trend of children falling victim to growing youth violence.

12-year-old arrested in deadly shooting

On Monday, a 12-year-old boy was arrested and charged in connection with the death of a 14-year-old boy who was shot and killed on Sunday morning in Brooklyn.

The 12-year-old was charged with manslaughter, recklessly causing death, criminally negligent homicide and criminal possession of a weapon in the fourth degree.

According to police, the incident happened on Osborne Street in Brownsville inside a NYCHA complex. The 14-year-old, identified as Josai Guy, was at home when he was apparently shot in the chest inside of his 5th-floor apartment.

When officers responded to the scene, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest. EMS rushed him to Brookdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.