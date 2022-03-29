FDNY union demanding COVID vaccine exemption apply to all

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving may be back at the Barclays Center, but those fired by City Hall cannot have their jobs back if they refuse to get vaccinated.

The very definition of vaccinated continues to evolve as the second booster shot is coming down the pike. The FDA is expected to give the thumbs up to another dose of the Pfizer-made vaccine for Americans 50 years and older as early as Tuesday.

The recommendation will come with softer language. The plan is in response to emerging evidence that protection from the first three shots is fading. What is unclear from the data, how many doses will ultimately be needed?

"We don't know after you get a fourth shot, will the durability be such that you do not have to get a shot like we do with the flu every year or it might be required?" said Dr. Anthony Fauci.

Talk of the fourth shot comes as health officials are still trying to convince folks to get the first, second or third doses.

In New York City, COVID restrictions continue to be peeled back but vaccine requirements for public and private employees remain in place- except for the controversial carve-out that Adams announced last week for professional athletes and performers.

"He wants to listen to the science and then he told us we could speak to his lawyers. I would like to speak to his doctors," said United Firefighters Association President Andrew Ansrbo

The FDNY says exceptions are a slap in the face to essential workers and firefighters.

"We work so hard each and every day," said FDNY Firefighter Jairo Sosa. "We see the firehouse more sometimes than our own families. We were there in the pandemic, we did not stop or go home or quit."

Sosa was awarded a medal in 2020 in the peak of the pandemic for saving a child from a burning building. He chose not to get vaccinated for personal and religious reasons.

"Because of the mandates my wife got fired and now I am getting fired. I have two little girls and one on the way and all I asked of the mayor is let us work," said Sosa.

The fire union is asking for a meeting with the mayor who has said he was happy to meet with anyone. But he is not too happy that he continues to get peppered with questions about his performer carve-out.

"I've answered every question on this topic. There is no more questions for Eric Adams to answer. I have to have a city to run. Not a sports team," said Adams.

More than 1400 municipal employees have been taken off the city's payroll so far for refusing to get vaccinated. Some have applications for exemptions still pending.

FDNY leaders say they are looking into filing another civil rights lawsuit against the city.