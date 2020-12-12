NYC COVID positivity rate rises above 6%

article

New York City's seven-day coronavirus positivity rate has risen again, this time to 6.26% as officials prepare for the arrival of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted on Saturday that another 2,575 new COVID-19 cases had been reported in the city, with another 193 people hospitalized.

On Friday, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that beginning December 14, indoor dining in New York City would be closed in order to help fight the rising wave of cases in the city.

The surge in cases has left doctors and nurses across the nation exhausted and demoralized and hospitals overrun as they struggle to cope with the pandemic.

So far, over 290,000 Americans have died as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.