Counterfeit Apple electronics for sale on NYC streets: Have you seen them?

Counterfeit wardrobe items for sale in NYC are certainly nothing new, but now it's happening with Apple and other electronics.

What looks like pricey Apple wireless headphones, for sale, are popping up on street corners and sidewalks across Manhattan – and for much less than what AirPods or AirPods Max would cost in a store.

One man told FOX 5 NY’s Stephanie Bertini "$50 for AirPods" when she approached him on 5th Ave, and $100 for AirPods Max.

The man says he’s a migrant from Senegal, and isn’t authorized to work, so this is what he’s doing to make money. He wasn’t clear about where he got the merchandise from, or who he was working with, if anyone.

Also on 5th Ave, Bertini found others selling the same kinds of products, but they weren’t willing to explain the deep discounts or talk at all.

FOX 5 NY reached out to Apple, and was told the company has an internal enforcement group that works with law enforcement and authorities in more than 100 countries to prevent counterfeit sales.

But there was no comment on the AirPods and AirPods Max being seen sold in Manhattan, or whether they could be stolen.

Apple said consumers should be aware that counterfeit products can be a serious safety risk.