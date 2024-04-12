NYC Council approves bills to give EMS workers bullet, stab-proof vests amid rising assaults

The New York City Council has approved a pair of bills that will provide EMTs and paramedics with bulletproof and stab-proof vests.

The decision comes in response to an increase in attacks on EMS workers in the city. In 2022 alone, Local 2507, the union representing the city's uniformed emergency medical workers, says there were 363 assaults on personnel.

The bills, sponsored by New York City Council Member Joseph Borelli, will require the FDNY to provide bullet and stab-proof vests to every EMT and paramedic, as well as self-defense and de-escalation training.

"These people should be given every tool possible to make sure they come home safely to their families," Borelli said. "10, 15, 20 years ago, attacks on EMTs were unheard of, and yet here we are with a 20-time increase over the last two decades and a 50% increase in just a few years."

Roughly a year and a half ago, EMT Captain Alison Russo-Elling was stabbed to death while on duty, a killing that Local 2507 officials say highlights the need for greater protection for EMTs and paramedics.

"We have members out there who have a vest that's 5, 10, 15, 20 years old. So, we needed language to enforce the department to change this vest every five years, and that's what's missing in this legislation," said Oren Barzilay Local 2507 President.

He also says self-defense and de-escalation training which is required every three years should be increased.

The legislation still needs a signature from Mayor Adams.