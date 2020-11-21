NYC COVID positivity rate rises to 3.11%, 1,345 new cases reported

New York City's coronavirus positivity rate remained over 3% as it reported 1,345 new coronavirus cases and an additional 118 hospitalized patients on Saturday.

With Thanksgiving just around the corner, both local and national health officials have been pleading with people not to travel for the holiday as the threat of the return of lockdown measures looms over many communities across the nation.

Mayor Bill de Blasio said this week that he expected more closures to go into effect in the city the week after Thanksgiving.

If the city's seven-day rolling average of COVID-19 cases does not drop below 3%, the state could put the city into an Orange Zone, meaning houses of worship would be limited to 33% capacity or 25 people maximum, indoor and outdoor gatherings would be limited to 10 people, and all businesses that are deemed high-risk and non-essential would be closed, including indoor dining, gyms, and hair salons.