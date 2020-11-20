New restrictions in New York City expected after Thanksgiving holiday

New York City's mayor says he expects more closures to go into effect in the city the week after Thanksgiving.

Appearing on WNYC radio on Friday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio said, "This is painful to talk about."

New York City reported 1,255 new COVID-19 cases, a figure the mayor described as, "worrisome as all hell."

There were also 115 new coronavirus hospital admissions reported on Friday.

"There's something going on here we have to address," de Blasio said during the Ask the Mayor segment on The Brian Lehrer Show.

He says a second wave is bearing down on the city.

"We need restrictions," the mayor said.

The restrictions will go into effect if the state puts the city into an Orange Zone. With the Orange Zone rating, houses of worship will be limited to 33% capacity or 25 people maximum. Both indoor and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people. All businesses that are deemed high-risk and non-essential would be closed. That would include indoor dining, gyms, and hair salons.

Public schools in New York City have already gone to all-remote education. The mayor said they are still trying to formulate a plan to allow them to reopen.