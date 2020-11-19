NYC mayor warns more coronavirus closures are coming

A day after closing New York City Public Schools for in-person learning, the mayor of New York City says everyone should expect more widespread closures citywide as the coronavirus pandemic reaccelerates.

At a Thursday morning news briefing, Mayor Bill de Blasio said it could happen as soon as a week from now.

"It's just a matter of time before indoor dining will close and other types of things," de Blasio said. "Orange Zone rules are clear and New York City will be, before long, in that Orange Zone status."

What are Orange Zone rules?

If New York City goes into an Orange rating houses of worship will be limited to 33% capacity or 25 people maximum. Both indoor and outdoor gatherings will be limited to 10 people. All businesses that are deemed high-risk and non-essential would be closed. That would include indoor dining, gyms, and hair salons.

Outdoor dining would be allowed to continue but only 4 people would be allowed at a table.

If the situation continued to deteriorate, there is a Red Zone status.

That would mean no mass gatherings and only businesses deemed essential would be allowed to open. Dining would be limited to takeout.