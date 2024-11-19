Best driving times to avoid NYC congestion pricing tolls

Congestion pricing is back from the dead in New York City.

The MTA board voted to approve the revised plan on Monday after it was unpaused by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who believes the fees are necessary to pay for subway and bus upgrades.

Among the many things drivers need to know for next year, one of them regards tolls. When is the best time to drive to avoid them? And the worst?

When will drivers see the highest tolls?

On weekdays, drivers will see the highest tolls between 5 a.m. to 9 p.m.

On weekends, drivers will see the highest tolls between 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Tolls will be 75% cheaper outside peak hours.

Which drivers will see the highest tolls?

Most vehicles would pay $9 to enter the congestion zone.

Depending on size, trucks would be charged $14.40 to $21.60 during peak hours.

Rideshare passengers using Uber and Lyft will see an extra $1.50 per-ride surcharge, while taxis will add a $0.75 per-ride fee.

Any passenger vehicles entering the zone through Manhattan tunnels during peak will receive a proposed discount of up to $3.

Meanwhile, here's everything else drivers need to know about Hochul’s new congestion pricing plan, including the start date, a map and exemptions.

Congestion pricing is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.

Vehicles entering the Manhattan zone, which is local streets and avenues at or below 60 Street – near Central Park – will be charged a toll.

Drivers on the FDR and West Side Highway passing through the borough will not be charged.

How will the tolls be collected?

Most tolls will be collected through E-ZPass, thanks to gantries already set up at the congestion zone entry points. Drivers without E-ZPass will be mailed a bill and forced to pay a higher rate.

Some exceptions include a free pass for emergency vehicles, specialized city vehicles, and buses with regular public routes or city school contracts. Vehicles carrying disabled people and certain low-income commuters also get a pass. Low-income drivers are eligible for discounts and tax credits.

How will congestion pricing work in NYC?

Congestion pricing is aimed at reducing traffic and pollution while encouraging use of public transit. It has long existed in other cities around the globe, including London, Stockholm, Milan and Singapore, but not in the U.S.

NYC congestion pricing details: How will the MTA benefit?

The money raised through congestion pricing will primarily be used to upgrade the city’s decaying subway system and buses.

It is unclear exactly how Hochul's revised plan would address lost revenue for mass transit from lowering the toll amount. The original fee scheme was expected to generate up to $1 billion a year for subways, buses and commuter rail systems.

On Thursday, officials insisted the money raised from the lower fee will still be enough to allow the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to go ahead with its plans for fixes and upgrades — but it may take longer to generate the revenue to pay back the costs, they said.