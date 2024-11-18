NYC congestion pricing set for vote: Details on tolls, hours, exemptions and more

The Brief A vote is scheduled for Monday on the controversial congestion pricing plan. New York City would become the first major metropolis in the United States to implement such a toll. When would it start? How much will the toll cost? And more!



The MTA board is expected to vote Monday on the controversial NYC congestion pricing plan after it was unpaused last week by New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who believes the fees are necessary to pay for subway and bus upgrades.

"It's economically essential that we have this lifeblood of New York City fully functioning, not just for the next couple of years, but for decades too," Hochul said.

The governor pumped the brakes on the first plan back in June, saying the original $15 toll was just too much for people to pay, but people gathering Sunday in Queens say it's still unaffordable.

"I have to point out the obvious," said St. Assem. David Weprin. "Nine dollars is a lot more than the current rate, which is zero. New Yorkers cannot afford the imposition of this latest financial burden. Public transit options are not available for many of my constituents and our neighbors. A trip into Midtown Manhattan can require, from eastern Queens, taking multiple buses and subway lines."

"The financial burdens associated with congestion pricing will shut down businesses across New York City." — St. Assem. David Weprin

Some local officials are also concerned the plan will negatively impact the economy.

"The financial burdens associated with congestion pricing will shut down businesses across New York City, or force them to pass on the added cost to consumers," Weprin said.

Hogan's plan also faces legal opposition. Currently, there are nine lawsuits against congestion pricing, including a federal suit claiming there was an incomplete environmental review prior to launching the plan.

Here's everything drivers need to know about Hochul’s new congestion pricing, including the start date, a map, toll prices, toll hours and exemptions for drivers.

Congestion pricing is scheduled to begin on Sunday, Jan. 5, 2025.

Vehicles entering the Manhattan zone, which is local streets and avenues at or below 60 Street – near Central Park – will be charged a toll.

This map shows the proposed zone for New York City congestion pricing.

Drivers on the FDR and West Side Highway passing through the borough will not be charged.

Most vehicles would pay $9 to enter the congestion zone. It would come on top of the often-hefty tolls drivers pay to enter Manhattan via some bridges and tunnels.

The toll can still be raised, though Hochul said she does not want to do that for at least three years.

Depending on size, trucks would be charged $14.40 to $21.60 during peak hours.

Rideshare passengers using Uber and Lyft will see an extra $1.50 per-ride surcharge, while taxis will add a $0.75 per-ride fee.

Any passenger vehicles entering the zone through Manhattan tunnels during peak will receive a proposed discount of up to $3.

Drivers will see the highest tolls between 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on weekends. Tolls will be 75% cheaper outside of peak hours.

How will the tolls be collected?

Most tolls will be collected through E-ZPass, thanks to gantries already set up at the congestion zone entry points.

Drivers without E-ZPass will be mailed a bill and forced to pay a higher rate.

Traffic in the Midtown neighborhood of New York, US, on Saturday, June 17, 2023. New York City's congestion pricing plan for the central business district is expected to get final approval this month. (Michael Nagle/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Some exceptions include a free pass for emergency vehicles, specialized city vehicles, and buses with regular public routes or city school contracts.

Vehicles carrying disabled people and certain low-income commuters also get a pass. Low-income drivers are eligible for discounts and tax credits.

How does NYC congestion pricing work?

Congestion pricing is aimed at reducing traffic and pollution while encouraging use of public transit. It has long existed in other cities around the globe, including London, Stockholm, Milan and Singapore, but not in the U.S.

NYC congestion pricing details: How will the MTA benefit?

The money raised through congestion pricing will primarily be used to upgrade the city’s decaying subway system and buses.

It is unclear exactly how Hochul's revised plan would address lost revenue for mass transit from lowering the toll amount. The original fee scheme was expected to generate up to $1 billion a year for subways, buses and commuter rail systems.

On Thursday, officials insisted the money raised from the lower fee will still be enough to allow the Metropolitan Transportation Authority to go ahead with its plans for fixes and upgrades — but it may take longer to generate the revenue to pay back the costs, they said.