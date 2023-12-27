Expand / Collapse search

MTA announces dates for congestion pricing public hearings

By FOX 5 NY STAFF
New York City
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 20 : Traffic cameras to collect tolls are seen on 60th street at the 5th avenue in New York City on December 20, 2023. New York has received a plan by the Federal Highway Administration to charge up to $23 dollars for dr

NEW YORK - The MTA has announced that it will hold four hybrid (virtual and in-person) hearings on congestion pricing in 2024.

The hearings will be accessible online at mta.info/CBDTP at the following dates:

  • Thursday, Feb. 29, at 6:00 p.m.
  • Friday, March 1, at 10:00 a.m.
  • Monday, March 4, at 10:00 a.m.
  • Monday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m. 

Each public hearing will be live-streamed on the MTA YouTube channel at youtube.com/@mta-live and on the project website: mta.info/CBDTP.  

Beginning December 27 and continuing for 76 days through Monday, March 11, the public can submit written comments online and by email, mail and fax, and may submit audio comments via voicemail.

Online: https://contact.mta.info/s/forms/CBDTP  

Email: cbdtp.feedback@mtabt.org  

Mail: CBD Tolling Program, 2 Broadway, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10004  

Phone: 646-252-7440  

Fax: Send to (212) 504-3148 with Attention to CBDTP Team.  

Earlier in December, the MTA board voted to approve congestion pricing in Manhattan. 

The MTA says the detailed plan will reduce congestion and pollution while generating funding for crucial capital projects like the extension of the Second Avenue Subway. 