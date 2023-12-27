MTA announces dates for congestion pricing public hearings

article

The MTA has announced that it will hold four hybrid (virtual and in-person) hearings on congestion pricing in 2024.

The hearings will be accessible online at mta.info/CBDTP at the following dates:

Thursday, Feb. 29, at 6:00 p.m.

Friday, March 1, at 10:00 a.m.

Monday, March 4, at 10:00 a.m.

Monday, March 4, at 6:00 p.m.

Each public hearing will be live-streamed on the MTA YouTube channel at youtube.com/@mta-live and on the project website: mta.info/CBDTP.

Beginning December 27 and continuing for 76 days through Monday, March 11, the public can submit written comments online and by email, mail and fax, and may submit audio comments via voicemail.

Online: https://contact.mta.info/s/forms/CBDTP

Email: cbdtp.feedback@mtabt.org

Mail: CBD Tolling Program, 2 Broadway, 23rd Floor, New York, NY 10004

Phone: 646-252-7440

Fax: Send to (212) 504-3148 with Attention to CBDTP Team.

Earlier in December, the MTA board voted to approve congestion pricing in Manhattan.

The MTA says the detailed plan will reduce congestion and pollution while generating funding for crucial capital projects like the extension of the Second Avenue Subway.