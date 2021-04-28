NYC Comptroller, mayoral candidate Scott Stringer accused of groping former intern

A former intern has come forward accusing Democratic mayoral candidate and City Comptroller Scott Stringer of sexual misconduct.

This news comes less than two months before the city’s primary.

According to the attorney for Stringer’s accuser, the incidents happened in 2001 when the woman was interning for Stringer’s campaign for public advocate.

The attorney says Stringer: "groped her, repeatedly touched her sexually without her consent, made multiple sexual advances toward her which she rejected." Stringer allegedly told the woman, "not to tell anyone about the sexual misconduct and offered to get her a role as a district leader."

"I firmly believe that all survivors of harassment have the right to come forward," responded Stringer in a statement to the media. "I will reserve further comment until this person has had the opportunity to share their story. For now, let me say without equivocation: these allegations are untrue and do not reflect my interactions with anyone, including any woman or member of my staff."

These allegations are coming out as the Democratic mayoral candidates will be facing off in their first live, in-person debate Wednesday on the radio at 4 p.m. All candidates, but Andrew Yang, will be in attendance. Yang’s campaign manager says he is already participating in other debates.

