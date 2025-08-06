NYC carriage horses: History, laws, controversies

The Brief The practice of carriage horses has been used in New York City for almost 200 years but has also drawn controversy from New York and beyond. The latest incident involved a carriage horse that collapsed and died near Hell's Kitchen, causing an outcry from advocates. New York City Health has requirements on working conditions, housing, healthcare and more for working horses.



Carriage horses, which have nearly 200 years of history in New York City, are a source of major controversy among animal advocates.

History of carriage horses in NYC

The backstory:

Horse-drawn carriages have existed in New York City for almost 200 years.

The use of horse cars started in 1832; the cars would carry around 30 people per trip, playing a major role in transportation for commuters. Back then, a city ordinance required the use of horses instead of engines that cause noise, sparks, pollution and hazards.

Over the years, horses have been used as a means of transportation. In places like Central Park, transverse paths were originally designed for horses and now, carriage horses are used at the park for nostalgia and romantics.

Horse carriage controversy

Multiple carriage horse accidents and deaths have been reported in NYC, including the infamous carriage horse, Ryder, who collapsed in Hell's Kitchen in 2022, and most recently, the death of Lady, a working NYC horse that collapsed on a street.

In 2022, the NYPD's Mounted Unit had to help Ryder, a carriage horse, get back up on its feet after he collapsed on a street. A veterinarian diagnosed him with a neurological disease, and PETA claimed the horse collapsed due to heat exhaustion and being overworked, calling it abuse.

Just recently, on Tuesday, another carriage horse named Lady collapsed and died in Hell's Kitchen. The cause for her collapse is currently unknown.

Regarding Lady's death, horse carriage driver and spokesperson for the industry Christina Hansen told FOX 5 NY's Stephanie Bertini, "Our horses are better protected than people's pet horses and show horses… Lady did not die because she was a carriage horse, she died because she was a living being."

Shalin Gala, Vice President, International Laboratory Methods at PETA, posted on X, "Imagine your last day alive being forced to pull a heavy carriage, inhale car exhaust & navigate busy streets with honking horns, after which you collapse & die."

After the collapse and alleged mistreatment of the horse, Ryder, which caused outrage in New York and beyond, a bill to prohibit horse cabs was introduced.

Ryder's Bill would prohibit the issuance of new licenses to operate horse-drawn cabs in NYC and defines the circumstances under which the sale or disposal of a horse should be deemed humane.

What's next:

With the most recent death of the horse carriage, Lady, advocates demand Ryder's Bill be passed.

"Lady is dead because our City government refuses to act. Lynn Schulman has been blocking a hearing on Ryder’s Law for years, while Mayor Eric Adams, Speaker Adrienne Adams, and the City Council protect abuse instead of protecting animals," said Edita Birnkrant, Executive Director of NYCLASS, a political non-profit and animal advocacy organization.

By the numbers:

In a 2022 poll following the collapse of Ryder, 71 percent of New Yorkers support a ban on horse and carriage rides, according to Animal Legal Defense Fund.

NYC carriage horse laws

According to New York City's Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, all owners are mandated to follow the laws to care for their horses, and all working horses in NYC must have a license issued by the Office of Veterinary Public Health Services.

NYC health highlights important points in working horse laws:

Carriage horses should not be at work more than nine hours in any continuous 24-hour period.

Riding horses should not be at work more than eight hours in any continuous 24-hour period.

Carriage horses should receive no less than five weeks of vacation or furlough every 12 months at a horse stable facility.

Other requirements, including housing, healthcare, feed and water and more, are laid out on the NYC's Health website.

Housing

Horses must be untied when stabled, and standing stalls for carriage horses must be 60 square feet or larger and have a minimum width of 7 feet. Stables should have adequate heating, ventilation and bedding. Specifics on temperatures and bedding changes are also required.

Healthcare

Working horses have a list of required and recommended vaccinations, and it is required for them to receive two veterinarian examinations a year. Additional points include requirements for grooming, cleanliness, dental hygiene and more.

Feed and water

Owners should ensure that appropriate and sufficient food and drinking water are available for working horses. The horses must also have access to clean water and mineralized salt at all times while in the stables.

Work and rest

NYC Health writes that it is illegal for a horse to work when temperatures reach 90 degrees Fahrenheit or drop to 18 degrees Farenheit and horses must receive at least fifteen minutes of rest for every two hours working. Additionally, owners should not allow horses to work on a public highway, path or street in adverse weather or dangerous conditions and more.