Carriage horse that collapsed in Manhattan dies

A horse that collapsed on a Manhattan street in August was euthanized due to his medical conditions and age.

Ryder collapsed on a street in Hell's Kitchen on Aug. 10. The responding veterinarian in the city diagnosed him with EPM, a neurological disease caused by a parasite transmitted by possums and raccoons.

Subsequent blood tests revealed a low white-cell blood count.

According to Ryder’s former owner, Ryder was purchased earlier this year after his owner in Amish country no longer wanted him. The horse was listed as 13 years old. The responding veterinarian and NYPD Mounted Unit that responded when he collapsed estimated Ryder to be much older.

A subsequent review of records has determined he was 26 years old, which is too old to be licensed by the city as a carriage horse, the Transit Workers Union says.

He was brought to a New York animal sanctuary and then to the Cornell Equine Hospital for further evaluation and treatment where he spent many days.

During his time at Cornell, Ryder was cared for by a team of veterinary professionals but was diagnosed with a variety of serious medical conditions that ultimately required him to be humanely euthanized.

A necropsy is being performed on the horse. Details regarding the specific conditions are not being released at this time due to an ongoing investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office.