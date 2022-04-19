NYC building workers and landlords reach deal, averting strike

New York City property owners and the union representing thousands of building workers reached a contract agreement on Tuesday with more than 24 hours to go before the strike deadline.

Both sides are calling this a fair deal. In fact, landlords are giving great consideration to all the sacrifices that apartment building workers have made during the pandemic.

"We have a deal," 32BJ-SEIU President Kyle Bragg said.

Bragg's announcement means apartment building workers in the city will not be going on strike.

Tenants celebrated the news with their doormen. More than 32,000 workers, including doormen, handymen, porters, concierges, and superintendents, now have a tentative contract deal with landlords that includes the biggest raise they have ever received — about 12% over four years.

A strike would have affected about 1.5 million tenants. Some tenants told Fox 5 News that the building workers deserve the new contract because they work so hard.

The contract also includes a one-time $3,000 bonus, no give-backs on their paid vacation and sick time, and no worker contributions to their health insurance.

The landlords, represented by the Realty Advisory Board, said they have great respect and gratitude for the workers for their hard work during the pandemic.

"They did come to work every day and they should be rewarded for that," RAB President Howard Rothschild said.

Bragg said that the workers' courage and dedication was "simply amazing."

Selwyn Felix, a handyman on the Upper West Side, said he loves his job.

"I love working for my building," he said. "I've been doing this for 28 years and it's like my second home."

"We came in because the tenants are our second family and did everything we can to protect them," said Crystalann Johnson, a concierge on the Upper West Side.