NYC budget cuts: FDNY forced to reduce number of firefighters on trucks, union says

New York City Mayor Eric Adam’s announced budget cuts will hit the FDNY, with the city reducing the number of firefighters on the job, and the union says -- that's a big problem.

In a Monday morning interview with Good Day New York, Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, said the city implemented a reduction in firefighters on some trucks from five to four to save $1 million per month.

This will affect 20 engine companies.

Ansbro said removing them is a risky move that could cost lives, during a time when the city is moving into the busiest fire season of the year.

The association said the FDNY has been forced to remove the fifth firefighter position from 20 engine companies due to budget cuts ordered by Mayor Eric Adams.

The union said it will make it more difficult to fight fires.

Featured article

"There was a study done over 30 years ago that shows having that extra firefighter on an engine can reduce the time it takes to get water on a fire by 50%," Ansbro said. "So, in an era right now where we know we're having e-bike fires that are at an alarming rate, you know, five years ago, we didn't know what an e-bike fire was. now they're a large part of what our business is."

The FDNY confirmed a Monday morning fire at a high-rise NYCHA apartment building in the Soundview section of the Bronx that left one person dead and nine others injured was caused by a lithium-ion battery.

Twenty units, with 78 firefighters, responded Sunday just after 7 p.m. to 1440 Bronx River Ave., between E. 174th St. and Cross Bronx Expressway.

According to officials, the fire started on the 10th floor of the 14-story building.

Firefighters found one occupant, identified as a 39-year-old man, unresponsive. He was transported to a hospital in critical condition, but later died.

Nine others were treated for minor injuries, the FDNY said.

An e-bike was found at the entrance of the 10th floor apartment where firefighters encountered the fire.