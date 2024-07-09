Beryl storm path: Will remnants bring a rainy week to NYC?

Beryl is reaching the final stages of its extended journey, as the storm's remnants shift into the Midwest. But is NYC next in line?

Storm Beryl update

"Your opportunity for rain thanks to some of that tropical moisture is going up a bit in the next couple days," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

BERYL LATEST: LOCATION l PATH l NYC FORECAST

According to the National Weather Service, there are shower and thunderstorm chances from Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday night, with the threat continuing through the end of the week. An isolated severe thunderstorm is possible, as well as localized flash flooding, they said.

A look at the flash flood threat in the Northeast beginning Wednesday. (FOX Weather)

"That tropical moisture will push by mainly to our north and west," Woods said. "We may get clipped by that, especially in our northwestern counties."

Beryl path map

A look at Tropical Depression Beryl's forecast track. (FOX Weather)

Beryl was a Category 1 hurricane when it crashed ashore along the central Texas coast early Monday morning, pummeling the area with 90 mph wind gusts that brought life-threatening storm surge, widespread damage and knocking out power to 2.7 million people while leaving at least eight dead.

Beryl, now a tropical depression, will continue to move steadily northeastward into the Lower Ohio Valley on Tuesday and into the Lower Great Lakes on Wednesday, the FOX Forecast Center said.

The moisture associated with what's left of Beryl will reach the Northeast starting Wednesday.

A look at the rai still to come in the Mississippi Valley through Wednesday. (FOX Weather)

While the winds of Beryl will continue to weaken as it loses the fueling power of the Gulf of Mexico waters, the storm will continue to be a prolific heavy rain producer as it moves northeastward.

Beryl damage

Wind gusts of up to 94 miles per hour brought storm surge, knocked over trees and ripped roofs off of homes.

As the storm moved inland, it led to tornadoes in Texas, Louisiana and Arkansas.

When is hurricane season?

Earlier this year, NOAA released its seasonal hurricane outlook for the Atlantic basin, and due to warm waters and a diminishing El Niño, the agency believes the year could be ferocious.

Today

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 88.

Wednesday

A 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 86.

Thursday

A 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Partly sunny, with a high near 87.

Friday

Showers and thunderstorms are likely. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 82. The chance of precipitation is 70%.

FOX Weather's Chris Oberholtz helped contribute to this report.