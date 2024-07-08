Beryl path tracker: Could hurricane remnants impact NYC this week?

While Hurricane Beryl has made landfall on the Texas coast, could the remnants of the storm impact the NYC area later this week?

"Hurricane Beryl, which is making landfall right now in the coast of Texas. Some of that moisture will eventually come up this way," FOX 5 NY's Mike Woods said.

Once Beryl hits Texas, the cyclone is expected to travel north throughout the South and Midwest. Beryl’s current forecast cone shows the storm will weaken as it moves north but maintains tropical depression strength throughout the week. But, will that rain get to us in the Tri-State area?

"It does head to the Great Lakes, and we will get clipped by some of that tropical moisture late Wednesday into Thursday," Woods said.

Here's everything you need to know about Hurricane Beryl this week, including its projected path and how it could impact New York City.

Hurricane Beryl made landfall on the Texas coast early Monday morning.

Beryl made landfall near Matagorda as a Category 1 storm with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

After moving across the Gulf of Mexico as a tropical storm, Beryl regained hurricane strength shortly before moving onto the Texas coast.

Current forecasts have Beryl’s remnants extending into Ohio and Michigan by the end of the workweek.

"By about mid-to-late week, around Thursday or so, it starts to cross to the north and west of us," Woods said. "That's when we're going to have to potentially get into some of the tropical showers out of it."

When is hurricane season?

Earlier this year, NOAA released its seasonal hurricane outlook for the Atlantic basin, and due to warm waters and a diminishing El Niño, the agency believes the year could be ferocious.

Tuesday

A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Wednesday

A 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 8 a.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84.

Thursday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 80. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday

A chance of showers, with thunderstorms also possible after 2 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 81. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

FOX Weather helped contribute to this report.