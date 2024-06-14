NYC to be broiled by 'heat dome' that will bring life-threatening temperatures to region

High pressure is drawing up excessive heat and setting the stage for potentially dangerous heat waves that will impact millions from the Midwest to the Northeast into next week.

The FOX Forecast Center expects nearly every state from the Plains and Midwest to the Southeast, mid-Atlantic, Northeast and New England will see above-average temperatures – it will just happen at different times.

Temperatures are expected to top out at 95 degrees in New York City.

Heat wave could turn dangerous in Midwest, Northeast

The FOX Forecast Center said that for most of the next week, high pressure will build over the eastern half of the U.S. while the jet stream bulges northward.

That will set the stage for brutal heat and humidity to move in, and for millions, this will be the first heat wave of the summer with widespread record-breaking temperatures for days.

Credit: FOX Weather

"The Ohio Valley, the Southeast, the Northeast — it’s going to be so hot and sticky next week, and it’s going to be around for the entire week," said FOX Weather Meteorologist Britta Merwin.

High temperatures are expected to soar into the mid- to upper 90s across the Midwest on Monday, with record-high temperatures in jeopardy of being broken in cities such as Chicago, Cleveland, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis.

The heat will then reach the Northeast on Tuesday, with widespread temperatures in the 90s expected and, when factoring in the humidity, it will feel like 100–105 degrees in many spots, lasting well through the end of the week.

The National Weather Service says there is "extreme" heat risk for much of the Great Lakes area Tuesday, that will spread into the Ohio Valley on Wednesday and Thursday, with even large swaths of the Northeast under "major" or "extreme" risk Thursday.

There will be little relief when the Sun goes down for those without a way to cool down. Temperatures at night are expected to fall into only the mid- to upper 70s.

In the Northeast, a heat wave is defined as three or more days in a row of temperatures in the 90s. According to the FOX Forecast Center, that’s looking likely as the summer temperatures remain in the area through at least the end of next week.