NYC bar creates 'autonomous zone' to skirt coronavirus rules

A Staten Island pub has refused to close despite being in a coronavirus hotspot.

Last month, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo imposed new restrictions on businesses in areas with spikes in COVID-19 cases. The measures were part of an Orange Zone declaration.

But the owners of Mac's Public House on Lincoln Ave. in the Grant City neighborhood refused to close.

"At some point, we said we had to do something because we were just going to close again," co-owner Danny Presti says.

They've been hit with thousands of dollars in fines, a shut-down order from the state health department, and the bar's liquor license has been revoked but they are defiantly staying open.

They've declared it an "autonomous zone" that is free from public-safety restrictions. A sign on the door says: "We refuse to abide by any rules and regulations put forth by the Mayor of NYC and Governor of NY State."

The bar is staying open but not charging for drinks but they are accepting donations, which could be a loophole from the regulations.

"The support we've been getting from everyone, it's overwhelming," Presti says. "It's humbling right now.

The bar set up a GoFundMe in an effort to raise $500,000 to stay alive. By Tuesday morning it had received about $16,000 in donations.

The bar says it is following safety protocols including social distancing. They say patrons are temperature scanned when they come in and must wear a mask when not seated.

Presti says all he's seen is the mayor and the governor pointing fingers at the federal government while he has not been able to pay his personal and business bills.

"It's been really tough," Presti says. "Since March, they shut us down, we've adapted. We've done everything they've asked us to do and they keep sending every agency in to harm us, really, instead of helping us."